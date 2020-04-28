Modder Gets PS4 Exclusive Running at 60FPS, But It Isn’t Perfect Yet

YouTuber gets Bloodborne running at 60 FPS.

His patch is almost perfect but breaks parts of the game.

We’ll have to see if it works in combat areas.

PlayStation 4 exclusives The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima dominate the gaming scene for now. However, modder Lance McDonald is focused on a much earlier title: Bloodborne.

The Definitive Version of Bloodborne

The popular YouTuber hacked Bloodborne to run at a buttery-smooth 60 frames per second. Only, this change screwed up the rest of the game.

Bloodborne running at 60 FPS. | Source: Twitter

According to Lance’s tweet, the tweak made the entire game run “in fast-forward” on the base PS4. That and the timing, which is quite crucial in a Souls-like game, is entirely off.

Shortly after this, the YouTuber achieves a solid 60 frames with proper timing. There was screen tearing, but at least it ran well.

The second try is a charm. | Source: Twitter

Finally, Lance tried the game on a PS4 Pro with Boost Mode on, and it’s “a MASSIVE leap” in performance. He’s planning a YouTube video now.

But, Lance has only tested this in starting areas. Namely, none of the footage shows combat. Of course, he’s likely to test that, but when? I want glorious 60 FPS Bloodborne boss fights!

Solving The Big Problems

One of Bloodborne’s prominent issues was an inconsistent frame rate. Not only was the game capped at 30 frames, but it often dipped below that.

Frame-dipping is especially problematic here. After all, combat requires frame-specific accuracy. One missed action can result in death.

Should Lance achieve a stable 60 FPS throughout the game, it would be the definitive Bloodborne experience for sure.

Some are hoping this could lead to some sort of PC release, but Lance has no hand in that.

There’s still hope for Bloodborne fans. Considering the PlayStation 5 will be backward compatible with the most popular PlayStation 4 games, this exclusive will likely be on that list.

The stronger hardware could see Bloodborne running at 60 frames anyways. Or maybe Lance can consult on a possible sequel. The possibilities are endless here.

