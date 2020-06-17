Microsoft Hypes Epic ‘Night of Mic Drops’ in July Xbox Series X Event

Microsoft is reportedly planning ‘a night of mic drops’ for its July Xbox Series X.

An insider reports that the gaming giant plans to leave the competition shaken up with what it has planned.

The event will focus on first-party games from Xbox Game Studios, and will reportedly include a reveal of the ‘Lockhart’ Xbox Series S.

According to the latest comments from an industry insider, Microsoft’s July Xbox Series X first-party showcase will reportedly be ‘a night of mic drops.’

After the disappointing Xbox Series X ‘gameplay’ showcase in May, Microsoft will be eager to win back the hearts and minds of gamers. Particularly after the overwhelmingly positive reaction to Sony’s PS5 showcase last week.

July’s ‘Night of Mic Drops’ Xbox Series X Event

Speaking in a thread on the Beyond3D tech forums, semi-reliable insider eastmen revealed that Microsoft aims to shake up the competition. With an eye on bringing the fight not just to Sony, but to Nintendo, Google, Amazon, and Apple, Microsoft wants to make quite the splash.

From what I’ve heard from all my sources July isn’t about Sony, July is about the industry and they [Microsoft] want it to be a night of mic drops. They are going to come hard with the strategy they have been building up to for years, and they want Google, Amazon, Apple, Sony, and yes, Nintendo, shaken up.

The gaming giant is reportedly preparing an event that will make previous Xbox console reveals pale in comparison. Leveraging the might of its 14-strong first-party studio roster, Microsoft hopes showcase the full potential of the Xbox Series X.

As Xbox’s CVP of Gaming Marketing Jerett West explained last month:

In July, we will dedicate time to focus on the incredible games coming from Xbox Game Studios. A number of our studio teams are looking forward to sharing first looks at new gameplay, insights from development teams being optimized for Xbox Series X, and brand-new game announcements. We cannot wait to share this initial look at what some of those teams are working on.

Lockhart

The same insider also revealed that Microsoft plans to unveil the budget Xbox Series S during the event. The all-digital, small form factor ‘Lockhart’ variant will reportedly cost half the price of the larger, decked-out Xbox Series X.

Last I heard it be half the price of the XSX, and last I heard MS were prepared for a $400 XSX. I am not sure what the final price will be. I think if Sony is $500/$600 MS may try to go in at $200/$400/$500, but we will see.

At the risk of stating the obvious, we recommend approaching all this with a hefty dose of salt. July’s event will undoubtedly showcase the very best of what the Xbox Series X has to offer. Nevertheless, tempering expectations is always the best course of action.