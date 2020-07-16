Microsoft Dumps Xbox Series S Reveal For What Gamers Really Want

Xbox marketing head Aaron Greenberg confirms that next week’s showcase will focus on games.

Although not mentioned explicitly, the tweet confirms that Microsoft has no plans to unveil the widely rumored Xbox Series S ‘Lockhart.’

Lockhart is expected to be a smaller, less powerful, budget variant of the next-gen Xbox Series X.

Those anticipating an Xbox Series S reveal during next week’s Xbox Games Showcase may want to temper their expectations.

In a tweet authored today, Xbox’s head of marketing Aaron Greenberg sought to clarify what fans can expect from the July 23 showcase.

I know everyone is excited for Xbox Games Showcase next Thursday. Seen some wild expectations so if helpful this show has one focus, games. No business, devices or similar news, just games. A whole show about hour-long focused on games. Hope you enjoy it!

Reading between the lines, Greenberg is confirming, in no uncertain terms, that Microsoft doesn’t plan to reveal or even mention the Xbox Series S during the showcase.

Such an overt managing of expectations naturally feeds into a desire on Microsoft’s part to avoid further backlash after the negative response to the Xbox Series X ‘gameplay’ showcase back in May.

Despite promoting the event as the first-look at the next-gen console in action, there was a glaring absence of gameplay footage. The debacle led to Microsoft and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla developer Ubisoft to issue apologies.



The existence of a smaller, less powerful, budget next-gen Xbox has been all-but-confirmed thanks to an ever-growing archive of evidence, including leaked internal documents referencing the console. Word of the console first surfaced under the code name Lockhart before being referred to as the Xbox Series S.

In a separate blog post on the official Xbox website, Greenberg confirms that Microsoft plans to showcase the first-ever look at campaign gameplay from Halo Infinite, one of the Xbox Series X’s flagship launch titles. Greenberg also promises world premieres and updates for already announced titles from Microsoft’s stacked Xbox Game Studios roster.