Home Gaming Microsoft Dumps Xbox Series S Reveal For What Gamers Really Want

Microsoft Dumps Xbox Series S Reveal For What Gamers Really Want

Thomas Bardwell @TomBWrites
July 16, 2020 4:07 PM UTC
Xbox marketing head clarifies that Microsoft has no plans to unveil the smaller, budget Xbox Series S during next week's showcase.
Posted in: Gaming

The more-affordable Xbox Series S, codenamed 'Lockheart', won't be making an appearance during Microsoft's big Xbox event next week. | Source: Reddit/Concept

  • Xbox marketing head Aaron Greenberg confirms that next week’s showcase will focus on games.
  • Although not mentioned explicitly, the tweet confirms that Microsoft has no plans to unveil the widely rumored Xbox Series S ‘Lockhart.’
  • Lockhart is expected to be a smaller, less powerful, budget variant of the next-gen Xbox Series X.

Those anticipating an Xbox Series S reveal during next week’s Xbox Games Showcase may want to temper their expectations.

In a tweet authored today, Xbox’s head of marketing Aaron Greenberg sought to clarify what fans can expect from the July 23 showcase.

I know everyone is excited for Xbox Games Showcase next Thursday. Seen some wild expectations so if helpful this show has one focus, games. No business, devices or similar news, just games. A whole show about hour-long focused on games. Hope you enjoy it!

Microsoft is managing expectations before next week’s showcase. | Source: Twitter

Reading between the lines, Greenberg is confirming, in no uncertain terms, that Microsoft doesn’t plan to reveal or even mention the Xbox Series S during the showcase.

Such an overt managing of expectations naturally feeds into a desire on Microsoft’s part to avoid further backlash after the negative response to the Xbox Series X ‘gameplay’ showcase back in May.

Despite promoting the event as the first-look at the next-gen console in action, there was a glaring absence of gameplay footage. The debacle led to Microsoft and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla developer Ubisoft to issue apologies.

A less powerful, budget variant of the Xbox Series X is all-but-confirmed. | Source: Microsoft

The existence of a smaller, less powerful, budget next-gen Xbox has been all-but-confirmed thanks to an ever-growing archive of evidence, including leaked internal documents referencing the console. Word of the console first surfaced under the code name Lockhart before being referred to as the Xbox Series S.

In a separate blog post on the official Xbox website, Greenberg confirms that Microsoft plans to showcase the first-ever look at campaign gameplay from Halo Infinite, one of the Xbox Series X’s flagship launch titles. Greenberg also promises world premieres and updates for already announced titles from Microsoft’s stacked Xbox Game Studios roster.

Samburaj Das edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

Last modified: July 16, 2020 4:27 PM UTC

More of: MicrosofotXBoxXbox Series X
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Thomas Bardwell @TomBWrites

UK-based writer covering the video game industry. Email me | Bug me on Twitter | Website | Muck Rack

Latest News:

Meghan Markle Has Every Right to Ignore Her Toxic Father

Chelsea Handler’s ‘War Crimes’ Hypocrisy Is Suspiciously Trumpian

Twitter Hack Proves Censoring Trump Isn’t Biggest Fake News Risk

Relax, The Next-Gen Xbox Series X Isn’t Killing Off The Xbox One S

The Dow Tumbled Because Trump’s Election X-Factor Just Vanished

Let’s Cancel 50 Cent & Carole Baskin for This Nauseating Cover

Abigail Disney Calls for a Wealth Tax. Everybody Loses Their Minds

Macy’s Board Disgustingly Back-Slaps Execs After Slashing 3,900 Jobs

Xbox Pumps Series X Hype with Beefed-Up Game Pass Bundle

I Hope Megan Thee Stallion Ditches the Kardashians Before It’s Too Late

Even Elon Musk’s Biggest Critic Has Given up Shorting Tesla

Meghan Markle for President? Is There Anything This Woman Can’t Do?

Will the 2020 Housing Market Be Plagued by Buyer’s Remorse?

Twitter Hack Proves Bitcoin Is Still Only Good for One Thing: Crime

Dow Slides as Profit-Chasing Billionaires Rush for the Exit

Don't Miss: