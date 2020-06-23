Mel Gibson Is the Toxic Proof That ‘Cancel Culture’ Is a Myth

Mel Gibson is back in the news today.

He’s an openly racist homophobe and a documented domestic abuser.

Yet he still has a career — proving that “cancel culture” isn’t really real.

Mel Gibson is terrible.

That is not an opinion. That is a statement of fact.

He has been repeatedly caught on tape saying the most disgusting things you can imagine to women, to LGBTQIA people, and to Jewish people.

Yet, despite all of this, he still has a career.

And you expect me to believe that “cancel culture” is real, and that it’s ruining people’s lives?

Mel Gibson Is Trending for All the Wrong Reasons

This morning on Twitter, Mel Gibson was one of the top trending topics in the world.

Why, you ask?

Because in an interview with “The Sunday Times,” actress Winona Ryder detailed the time Gibson muttered a disgusting anti-Semitic slur to her. (The slur is so horrific, we’re not going to repeat it here.)

He topped it off with an anti-gay slur that is so horrific that it’s also unworthy of a reprint.

And while Ryder claimed that Mel Gibson later “tried to apologize” for it all, the damage had already been done.

Was he canceled at that moment in time? Don’t be silly — of course he wasn’t!

Wait, Wasn’t He Already Canceled?

There are some people who would argue that Mel Gibson has been canceled already. But they’re mistaken.

In 2011, he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor battery charge involving his ex-girlfriend. About that same time, the “infamous tape” containing his vile sexist, racist, and homophobic remarks — topped off with a disgusting dose of anti-Semitism for good measure — was released.

And while Gibson, at the time, tried to write it off as a “lapse of judgment,” he was subsequently dropped by his agent and only worked sporadically thereafter.

After Ryder’s revelation, it’s clear that Mel Gibson didn’t have a “lapse of judgment.” This is who he is. This is who he will always be.

But racists and racism apologists needn’t worry — Gibson still gets work. Today, Netflix announced the sequel to the beloved “Chicken Run” children’s film.

And the movie will (presumably) feature the voice talents of… Mel Gibson, who starred in the original 2000 production.

So don’t believe for a second that “cancel culture” is anything but a myth. And don’t you dare tell me that it “ruins men’s lives.”

Update: Anonymously-sourced reports have emerged suggesting Gibson’s role in Chicken Run 2 will be recast. But nothing has been confirmed.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.