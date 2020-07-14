Meghan Markle Should Be Concerned About This Former Friend’s Wrath

At one time, Jessica Mulroney and Meghan Markle were as tight as sisters.

Meghan’s ruthlessness in discarding anyone who doesn’t benefit her or her plans is legendary.

Has anyone in Meghan’s past ever known so much as Jessica Mulroney? Jessica knows where the bodies are buried, figuratively speaking.

Editor’s Note (07/15/2020): Jessica Mulroney’s husband, Ben Mulroney, has since moved to deny rumors of a tell-all book by Jessica Mulroney.

Who knows Jessica Mulroney better than Meghan Markle?

More importantly, who knows what Jessica Mulroney is capable of more than Meghan Markle does?

This is why I’m surprised that Meghan has so readily thrown her best friend of years under the bus. Surely Meghan must know that before long, the hurt and disappointment Jessica feels for how she’s been treated will slowly give way to resentment and then anger?

When Jessica Mulroney realizes there’s no way back, she then becomes a dangerous person

When you hit rock bottom, you expect your best friend to be there for you. The friend that you’ve supported over the years.

The friend who is like an aunt to your daughter, Ivy.

Jessica Mulroney has tried reaching out to Meghan, to no avail.

To understand the kind of person Meghan Markle really is, consider the fact that she’s even cut off her own goddaughter. That’s right, little Ivy, who was part of Meghan and Harry’s wedding, got blanked on her birthday. No card, no present. Nothing.

That is stone cold behavior from the Duchess of Difficult right there, and it shows how little Meghan Markle cares for those close to her.

Family, friends, children in her life? All discarded if they get in the way of her career aims. Little Archie better hope he stays on her good side!

Jessica Mulroney is different, though. It seems she isn’t willing to accept being banished and just disappearing into obscurity.

Meghan’s former BFF is pissed. And that’s a bad thing for Meghan.

Meghan Markle should be concerned with the damage a disgruntled Jessica could do

I’ve mentioned how Jessica Mulroney could complicate Meghan’s court case with Associated Newspapers Limited, but a tell-all book? Such a measure would truly be the last throw of the dice, and akin to pressing the red nuclear button.

We’ve seemingly arrived at that point according to an anonymous friend speaking to the Daily Mail:

Mulroney is now at her wits’ end and is considering writing a tell-all book about Meghan ‘because she has nothing to lose.’

The Sussex Squad can downplay this possibility, but the truth is Meghan Markle should be very worried.

While it seemed a few weeks back that Mulroney was being “Markle’d,” it now appears that Jessica is using Meghan’s playbook against her.

When the “anonymous friends” start speaking to the media, it usually means there’s a narrative to be controlled. Meghan Markle knows this as well as anyone, as she’s reportedly enlisted the help of Jessica Mulroney to do just that in the past.

What could Jessica Mulroney expose about Meghan Markle in any potential book?

This is the question that should be keeping Meghan Markle up at night. We’re talking about someone who was part of that “inner circle” that maneuvered Meghan all the way to the top.

Someone who knows, figuratively speaking, where the bodies are buried.

Who was given the task of influencing the information given to journalists? What was Meghan’s real plans from the day her relationship with Prince Harry went public?

The list is endless. If this were a mafia movie, Meghan Markle would be organizing a Tony Soprano-esque hit on Jessica Mulroney.

I see this leak about a potential book being Mulroney’s last play to get Meghan Markle’s attention. Let’s see if it works.

If not, will Jessica follow through with her threat? There’s a lot of people who’d love to read her story.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.