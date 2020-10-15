Meghan Markle Needs to Quit Her ‘Royal’ Complaints and Move On

Remember when Meghan Markle claimed she had to get out of the royal spotlight?

She has been gone for many months now, yet still can’t stop talking about it.

Why not move on, Meghan? Unless you’re still bitter, of course?

It seems to all and sundry that Meghan Markle got precisely what she wanted.

She has the gullible British prince on her arm, and she has a royal title that she can cash in on. She enjoyed a multi-million dollar wedding that the British people paid for, and perhaps most importantly of all, she has a level of fame far beyond what someone of her acting ability could possibly dream of.

So what gives, Meghan? Why aren’t you out there living, as your fans keep telling us, “your best life?”

Meghan Markle has fame and money – but can’t stop thinking about what she couldn’t have.

From the outside looking in, it’s easy to think that Meghan Markle has it all.

She’s living in sunny California in a $14 million mansion, with a multi-million dollar Netflix deal, and she’s more famous today than she’s ever been.

So why the constant little digs at a royal family who have long since moved past her?

Only this week during a conference call that was supposed to be all about empowering women did Meghan feel the need for another little dig at the family who have handed her the life she has today on a silver royal platter:

Sometimes making the best decision for you and your family might not be the popular one.

See, that’s where Meghan has it all wrong. Her decision was a popular one. Sure, there was anger in how Prince Harry treated his family, leading up to his announcement, but that has nothing to do with Meghan Markle.

The royals don’t need Meghan in their lives. It’s drama they can easily live without

Prince Harry was the focus of the royal attention, not Meghan.

Does she think the royal family didn’t at least breathe a little easier knowing the drama would now be centered on the other side of the pond?

Of course, they did. Just as the royals will be quietly happy that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly decided to remain in America for Christmas.

Why would the royals want either of them there, creating a negative atmosphere? This could potentially be Prince Philip’s last Christmas. Harry and Meghan not being there means a drama-free zone, which is always a good thing.

Will they miss having Prince Harry there? Of course. But Prince Harry and Meghan Markle together is a poisonous package that no one wants to deal with.

Don’t believe me? Ask the poor staff members who had to deal with them during their short-lived failure as a royal couple.

So why won’t Meghan Markle just let it go and move on?

You’d think she would, wouldn’t you? She told us often enough she was happy to be free of the scrutiny and royal rules.

But the truth is, Meghan doesn’t have it all.

And she knows it.

The money and fame was only ever part of it. Meghan Markle truly wanted to be looked at and respected in the same way as her sister-in-law, Duchess Kate Middleton.

It’s well known Meghan has always wanted to be the Disney princess, and it’ll forever eat away at her that instead, she took up the role of a jealous step-sister.

For a control-freak like Meghan Markle, this was her worst nightmare, which is why she’s now obsessed with curating and controlling her image.

So while Meghan may appear to have it all with the mansion, Netflix deals, social campaigner persona, and so on, she doesn’t have the one thing she really wanted most of all.

The life that Duchess Kate Middleton leads. The life of the Disney princess, the future Queen consort who won over the media and the public to become the national treasure she is today.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.