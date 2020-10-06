Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Might Do Reality TV, for the Right Price

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claimed they would not be doing reality television.

Now they, allegedly, might do it after all – for the right price.

The Sussexes are all about the dollar. They’ll do what they’re told as long as cash is involved.

It seems the ‘will they or won’t they’ saga regarding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry taking part in a reality show is set to rumble on.

Initially, we were told it was in the cards, then the couple denied it via one of their infamous sources, and now we’re being told something different again.

I think this little nugget of information is probably closer to the truth than anything else, though.

Basically, they’ll do it if there’s enough money in it for them.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry – Royalty for Hire!

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the past six months, it’s that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle love money.

They’ve quickly realized that without the British taxpayer to finance their lavish lifestyle, they have to find other means of earning millions of dollars.

The problem is, neither of them is qualified for anything. Meghan can’t act worth a lick, and Prince Harry can’t dunk a ball or hit a home run.

So it should surprise absolutely no one when they’re mentioned in connection with reality television shows.

They’ll exploit the hell out of their names and titles for a few dollars.

First, Harry and Meghan Markle wouldn’t do reality TV. Now they will – for a price!

According to a source speaking to The Mirror, it would seem that the Sussexes have softened their stance on the reality TV idea:

They cringe at the idea of anything that could be even vaguely deemed as tacky. So, as of this moment, their rep is correct to state that they won’t be starring in a reality show. But things could change if the right offer comes in that ticks boxes in terms of tastefulness, suitability, and, of course, financial reward.

That last part is telling—financial reward.

It’s obvious to all but the most blinkered Sussex Squad member that, for a price, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will do pretty much anything.

If I offered them $1 million, they’d probably come to my house and act out my favorite scene from When Harry Met Sally, while decked out in t-shirts featuring my face and emblazoned with “Aubrey Hansen is the best writer ever!”

It’s also interesting that the same source claimed:

They also hate the fact that they’re being called liars and hypocrites – they feel that couldn’t be further from the truth. They are doing what’s right for them and still want to get their side of the story across.

I thought Meghan Markle didn’t pay any attention to what the media said about her? Strange.

What Does Netflix Hope to Get From This Deal With the Sussexes?

What does Netflix, the bosses cutting their checks, want from their deal with Prince Harry and Meghan?

I’m not a betting type, but if I were, I’d put all my money on Netflix not wanting “inspirational family programming” that “gives hope.”

That kind of rubbish doesn’t sell unless, maybe, you’re working for the Hallmark channel.

No, that’s not what the money men at Netflix have in mind.

They want, and I quote the Netflix CEO here:

Epic entertainment. The most exciting, most viewed content next year.

These two parties aren’t just on different pages. They aren’t even reading the same book. They’re in two different book stores. In entirely different states.

Netflix wants “epic entertainment,” and they know that they only get that by pushing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in front of the cameras.

They want the royal couple to be filmed going about their daily lives. Why? Because they know that the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are weird.

And weird sells. Who wouldn’t watch that kind of car-crash television?

Watch Meghan put in a performance that would make Joey from Friends look like De Niro:

Meghan is a washed-up actress who’s a control freak and an egomaniac, while Harry is a bumbling, pampered fool who has a funny accent.

It’s reality TV gold. The Osbourne’s and the Hogan’s have nothing on this couple.

As I said before, I’m not a betting type, but if I were, I’d put the house on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle doing a reality show before we see Christmas 2021.

There. I said it. Let’s see if I’m wrong.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.