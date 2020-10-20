Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry the Most ‘Woke’ Royals?

Robert Lacey, a royal biographer, has claimed that Prince William is more “woke” than Harry or Meghan Markle.

As you can imagine, this kind of chat is entirely unacceptable to Meghan zealots.

There’s only two “woke folk” in the royal family!

It’s widely accepted by most neutral onlookers that both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “woke” since leaving the irritating restraints of royal life and dreary old Britain.

After all, we all know that the royal family is known for stifling charitable work with significant social impact, right?

It’s not as though royals have been doing exactly that kind of work for decades now.

To become properly woke, you have to leave the UK and move to the epicenter of social enlightenment and authenticity.

California.

In news that may shock and amaze Sussex fans, it appears not everyone thinks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the most “woke” royals

That’s right, that list of anti-Meghan journalists and media personalities no doubt just grew by one more in recent days.

Robert Lacey, who has done plenty of Meghan Markle cheerleading of late, has stepped out of line and went against the Markle’s.

His crime? He has audaciously claimed that Prince William is better than Harry and Meghan at being “woke”:

People have said the Windsors don’t do ‘woke.’ They don’t know how to handle progressive causes. However, I think William does it rather well. He does it better than Meghan and Harry.

Hold the phone there, Bob. Do you even understand what you’re saying?

How did you come to such a conclusion?

What exactly makes Prince William more “woke” than Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

Okay, let’s look at Robert Lacey’s offensive, triggering, and obviously somehow racist argument.

First of all, the most crucial aspect of “wokeness” is so obviously buzzwords.

Are you claiming that Meghan Markle isn’t the queen of buzzwords, Robert? What buzzwords does that dull, duty-obsessed Prince William know? Does he even know any? Has he even been to California?

He’s far too busy out there actively working on projects like his Earthshot Prize, which has been labeled a Nobel Prize for the environment, to be learning the “woke” ropes.

I even heard him speaking about the cause, claiming:

I felt very much that there’s a lot of people wanting to do many good things for the environment and what they need is a bit of a catalyst, a bit of hope, a bit of positivity that we can actually fix what’s being presented. We believe this decade is one of the most crucial decades for the environment. And by 2030, we really hope to have made a huge stride in fixing some of the biggest problems on Earth.

Blah, blah, blah, Bill!

The environment? Sorry, but that’s not even on the official list of woke causes! Meghan Markle knows that list inside-out. She even printed it out, laminated it, and has it on the refrigerator door in Montecito. It helps Prince Harry, who’s “woke-in-training,” to learn the topics every time he wants a soda.

Plus, Prince Harry is also a born-again feminist. He’s told people in interviews and everything!

Meghan and Harry’s “wokeness” is “too extreme”

I noticed that Robert Lacey also commented when referring to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that:

This couple, in a way, are too extreme.

Sorry, what? Too extreme?

Is that a hint of racism I detect, Robert? Misogyny? An undercurrent of hatred for grey shapeless polo shirts?

Even if there are still racist royal fans who believe what Robert Lacey had to say, we can always look at the final two signs of proper “wokeness.”

How many Zoom calls has Prince William done recently? How can you possibly be “woke” if you’re not regularly on Zoom telling everyone about how woke you are?

And last, does Prince William even recognize or respect his “authentic self?”

Prince William may be authentic, but Meghan Markle tells us she’s authentic. And we all know that unless you tell us a bunch of times that you’re authentic, we may not realize it and consider you to be unauthentic.

Sorry, Robert. You’re wrong. And anyone who agrees with you? I’m blocking you all on Twitter!

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.