Meghan Markle is the Next Kamala Harris? Don’t Make Me Laugh!

We’re all suffering from U.S. election fever at the moment, but some seem to be getting outright crazy with their assessments.

A celeb biographer believes that Meghan Markle can follow in the footsteps of Kamala Harris or Ronald Reagan.

Why? She’s an actor, female and of mixed heritage. It seems there are no other qualities needed these days!

It should go without saying that Meghan Markle, as a U.S. citizen, has every right to vote in a U.S. election.

I know some royal fans think that her voting somehow breaks an agreement with Queen Elizabeth, but I don’t see that as an issue.

Where the issue was for me was in both her and Prince Harry effectively campaigning for Joe Biden in public conversations leading up to the election this month. There’s a difference between privately voting in an election and using your royal credentials and influence to attempt to sway the American people.

I firmly believe the Queen should take them both to task over the numerous times they’ve blatantly ignored the exit agreement they struck with her before ditching their royal duties earlier this year.

Especially since it would appear that Meghan has no intention of toning down her political rhetoric in the coming months.

Is Meghan Markle the next Ronald Reagan?

Before we go any further, I feel I have to point out that the opinions I’ll be discussing are those of biographer Sean Smith, who has written a book that looks like it’ll rival the Omid Scobie puff piece in its fawning over Meghan Markle.

Smith, whose other works include biographies of Justin Timberlake, Kim Kardashian, and the Spice Girls, believes that Meghan could follow in the footsteps of other “actors” and go into politics.

Speaking to The Express, Smith claims:

It is not unusual for actors to go into politics; all know who they are, Ronald Reagan, Schwarzenegger, Clint Eastwood. So why not? She shouldn’t be diminished because she’s an actor.

Oh, Sean.

Look, I know you’re just out there trying to pimp your book. We saw Omid do it, Netflix Bob was everywhere talking about his, and now we have you.

Christmas is around the corner, and once these books hit the sales bin, they’ll make for easy stocking-fillers. I get all of that.

But, seriously? Are we supposed just to accept the notion that as an actor Meghan Markle is on the same level as Arnie, Clint, or even Ronald Reagan?

Comparisons between Meghan Markle and Kamala Harris are lazy and offensive

I have to say, I had hoped that in 2020 such lazy stereotypes and comparisons wouldn’t be a thing, but, well, here we are.

Smith also said to The Express:

I would love to see Meghan go into politics. I think she has the intelligence, and she articulates feelings that many people feel very, very well. I think she can make the move from cultural celebrity to somebody of influence. The two great black women in that regard are Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris. I would love to see Meghan follow in their brilliant footsteps. I don’t see why she can’t. I think she would be brilliant at it.

Kamala Harris, the running mate for VP with presidential candidate Joe Biden, is a law graduate who worked her way up in the District Attorney’s office and eventually was elected attorney general for California in 2010 and 2014.

She then went on to become a senator in 2016.

So, where are the comparisons with Meghan Markle here? From what I can see, they’re two entirely different people from entirely different worlds.

Oh, wait. They’re both female, and they’re both of mixed heritage, right?

Wow. This is where we’re at today, is it? Meghan Markle can follow in the footsteps of a renowned senator and former district attorney just because she has a political opinion, is female, and has African American heritage?

Absolute nonsense. Meghan Markle may like to talk about politics, but there’s absolutely nothing in what she says or does that sets her apart from literally millions of “woke” types throughout the United States.

President Donald Trump has a lot to answer for!

It seems that in the era of Trump, we’ve seen politics become a free-for-all. He’s now the incredibly low bar by which every woefully under-qualified potential candidate is measured.

Kanye West? And now Meghan Markle? Haven’t we learned absolutely nothing since 2016?

Surely over the past four years, Americans have learned what happens when you elect someone who knows nothing about politics into the White House?

No, Meghan Markle is not presidential. She’s just another vacuous celebrity with some generic, “woke” opinions that she tried to parlay into credibility to help sell her faltering brand.

And being female and of mixed heritage doesn’t change that.

