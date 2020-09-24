Meghan Markle Showed Love For An ‘AGT’ Contestant – And It Was Glorious

When Meghan Markle heard about Archie Williams, she knew she had to support his endeavor on ‘America’s Got Talent.’ How absolutely sweet!
  • Date published: 2020-09-24T13:30:32+00:00
Meghan Markle, AGT, America's Got Talent
Meghan Markle gracefully makes an appearance on American television again. | Source: AFP PHOTO / Andrew Cowie
  • Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance on “America’s Got Talent.”
  • The Duchess of Sussex was showing support for a contestant named Archie Williams, whom she called “her favorite contestant.”
  • This down-to-Earth display of affection shows that Markle truly has the “human touch,” and isn’t snobby or stuck up like her fellow royal counterparts.

Meghan Markle is showing love.

The Duchess of Sussex popped in on the latest episode of “America’s Got Talent” to show support for a singer named Archie Williams.

Markle said she was a huge fan of both the show and Williams — and her calling in to show love proves she’s got a true “human touch.”

Perhaps It’s Obvious Why Meghan Markle Supports Archie Williams

Archie Williams shares the same name as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Archie.

But Williams also has a backstory that’s worthy of consideration:

At his first audition, Archie told how he had spent 36 years in prison after being wrongly convicted of rape and attempted murder at the age of 22.

The Duchess of Sussex was reportedly “compelled” by his story, which is why she felt compelled to record a message in support of the fan-favorite contestant on “America’s Got Talent.”

 

Once again, this proves that Meghan Markle has a “leg up” on her royal counterparts.

She Is The True ‘People’s Duchess’

Whether royals want to admit it or not — and more often than not, they don’t — they’re supposed to be leading everyone, not just the lords and the ladies and the various minor nobility
0
Isn't it time Meghan Markle gets plaudits for this?x
.

Meghan Markle
People all over the world are getting tired of the baseless attacks on Meghan Markle. She married Prince Harry, people — GET OVER IT. | Source: Twitter

Meghan Markle realizes, perhaps better than anyone, that her role is not about throwing lavish parties. The press goes “ooh” and “ahh” about all the royals and celebrities in attendance — as Carole Middleton, mother of the Duchess of Cambridge, became infamous for doing as she maneuvered her daughter into royal circles.

Her role is about serving people — and, specifically, uplifting the downtrodden and the underdog. Archie Williams certainly qualifies as that.

And no matter how many people attack her for doing what other Duchesses refuse to do — or how many buffoonish sentences Donald Trump can utter against her in an attempt to take the spotlight off of him and all his failings as a president — Meghan Markle continues to hold her head high and show the world what true class looks like.

Royalty isn’t about who wears the crown. It’s who acts like a true lady.

Princess Diana would be proud.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Samburaj Das edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

Subscribe
Notify of
5 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

* All comments must be approved by staff before appearing on CCN.com. We do not allow bad language, hate speech, nor verbal attacks on staff or other commentators. Some comments may be edited for clarification or if they are in breach of our comment policy. If you wish to delete your comment or data, please contact us.

  • Date modified: 2020-09-24T13:56:41+00:00
Bernadette Giacomazzo

Bernadette Giacomazzo

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more. She is also the author of The Uprising series and is the CEO of the acclaimed G-Force Marketing & Publicity firm, which has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter and has scored film, television, radio, and print placements for celebrity clientele worldwide. Reach her via email. , her MuckRack profile here, or her LinkedIn profile here.

More from this author:

Related Stories:

Recent News:

Follow Us

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

© 2020 Copyright: Hawkfish AS. HQ: Drengsrudhagen 6, 1385, Asker, Norway. Regional Offices: 440 Moy Ave, N9A 2N4, Windsor, Canada. C – 502, Flushing Meadows, Ferns City Road, Doddanekundi, 560037, Bangalore, India. Hurt, 560037, USA.

Editorial Team

Chief Editor: Samburaj Das – samburaj@ccn.com
U.S. Editor: Aaron Weaver – aaron.weaver@ccn.com
Financial Editor: Sam Bourgi – sam.bourgi@ccn.com
Director and Founder: Jonas Borchgrevink -jonas.borchgrevink@ccn.com
HR and Recruiting: Pamela Meropiali – pamela.meropiali@ccn.com
Sales Manager: Pankaj Upadhyay – pankaj@ccn.com.

Phone number: +47 98 48 24 99.