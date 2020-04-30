Meghan Markle Just Got Truth Bombed by Lindsay Lohan (and It Was Epic)

It is generally believed that both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted out of the royal family due to the media coverage they received.

After spending some time in Canada, they left for Los Angeles shortly before the coronavirus travel restrictions were put in place.

Lindsay Lohan, a long-time LA resident, believes the couple has made a big mistake if privacy is their primary concern.

One long-time LA resident and socialite has warned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that if they hope to escape the glare of the media by moving to Los Angeles, they’ve made a colossal mistake.

Lindsay Lohan, the actress who knows all too well the lifestyle offered by LA, commented on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle setting up home there:

I mean unless they own another, a different private beach, right? You can’t go to those beaches without being… you can’t even surf out far enough. It’s just really hard to do anything publicly [there].

Are we still believing that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want to avoid the media?

I mean, seriously?

I’m surprised that there are still people who are buying into this line of thinking. It should be evident to all that avoiding the media isn’t the reason that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walked away from their royal duties.

For a long time now, I’ve said that the plan to walk away from the royal family was Meghan’s idea all along.

And it has been done for the benefit of Meghan Markle and her career. Nothing else.

Only an absolute fool would believe a celebrity couple wanting to escape the media spotlight would move to Los Angeles.

If the media attention was indeed the problem, the couple would have remained in the UK

In all honesty, the UK would have been the best option for the couple. That’s if avoiding the media was their intention.

The royal family has access to plenty of property on sprawling acres of private land. Including Frogmore Cottage, which is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s UK home.

For those in the US, the term “cottage” can throw up an image of a quaint little place that possibly offers little to no privacy.

That is not the case.

Frogmore Cottage afforded the prince and his wife all of the privacy they could ever want

Frogmore cottage is located on the Frogmore Estate in Windsor. It is comfortably within the Windsor security zone.

That means no paparazzi, no media intrusions, and no security problems.

Meghan and Harry could have lived in absolute privacy within that part of the UK. Plenty of green space for young Archie to play in, the couple could go walks and enjoy solitude away from the media.

Prince Harry and Meghan actually claimed that they valued the privacy given to them by Frogmore Cottage. A royal insider commented to Cosmopolitan:

Frogmore, which is inside the Windsor security zone, is secluded, peaceful, tranquil, and, most importantly, private. No one will see them coming or going.

In fact, Meghan and Prince Harry planned to set up an entire wing of their new home for Meghan’s mother. Doria was to live there much of the year and spend time with baby Archie:

It is believed Doria will stay with the Sussexes on a regular basis when she comes to visit her new grandchild, and they want her to have an entire ‘wing’ of their home.

The problem is, privacy and a quiet life wasn’t the intention for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Frogmore Cottage didn’t work for the couple because privacy wasn’t the aim. Those claims aren’t true.

Meghan Markle wanted to return to the hub of the media world to pursue her career, with her bargaining chip in tow.

Prince Harry, for now at least, has been stupid enough to go along with it.