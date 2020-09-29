Meghan Markle Preaches ‘Humane Tech’ – for a Hefty Fee, of Course!

Being the social campaigner for good that she is, Meghan Markle will be talking about “humane tech” at a conference this week.

Of course, it’s not meant for people like you or me. Only those with a spare $13,500 to throw down are invited to the event.

Meghan will be adding “tech guru” to the long list of things she does.

We already know that both Meghan Markle and “Simply” Prince Harry are available for speaking engagements, birthday parties, personal appearances, grocery store openings and so forth.

Basically, anything that will pay them money.

In fact, they’re both happy to talk about anything you like. So long as you pay them, they’ll ramble on about a subject of your choice.

Even if they seemingly have zero experience or expertise on the matter.

Meghan Markle is going to tell us all about tech – seriously

It’s been announced that Meghan Markle is scheduled to appear at the Most Powerful Women virtual summit this week.

Luckily, it’s the Most Powerful Women summit and not the Most Knowledgeable Women summit, because it seems Meghan is going to be telling us all about tech and the digital world.

A subject that I believe she knows very little about.

The last time I checked, Meghan Markle was an actress/royal/social campaigner/producer/political commentator/fashionista.

I guess she’s adding “tech guru” to that list as well.

Is there anything this girl can’t do? Well, besides her job as a royal, of course.

Warning! There’s been a word-salad alert in the Santa Barbara area!

My guess is we’ll be treated to 15 minutes of the usual word-salad wisdom that we’ve seen in previous video speeches by Meghan.

Well, we won’t be treated to a word-salad extravaganza. Only those willing to pay $13,500 will experience the privilege.

And that’s what this is—an event for the privileged.

Meghan Markle claims the moral high ground, but she’s in this for the dollars, not the greater good

We’ve heard often enough from both Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, that they had to leave the restrictive royal family and the racist, suffocating British media so they could spend time working for the greater good of humanity.

Which is true, so long as humanity is willing to pay top dollar for the privilege.

It’s easy to get caught up in the feel-good nonsense that people like Meghan Markle spout, but when they’re lecturing us on how we have to “do better” and not use social media to query their highly questionable antics, you should always ask yourself if they’re practicing what they preach?

Are people like Meghan Markle telling us to be more considerate in our online lives while they conduct video calls with online “fans” who are nothing more than bullies and racists?

This isn’t an event for you or me. It’s an event for the wealthy to feel good about themselves and indulge in some digital high-fiving

This event is a perfect example of the kind of project Meghan Markle will be working with.

The Most Powerful Women virtual summit throws around buzzwords such as “rising to the new reality” and will be peppered with speakers who are considered “leaders” in education, sports, the arts, and philanthropy.

It’s just a bit of a shame that the only “philanthropy” involved is wealthy people donating a five-figure sum to other wealthy people to hear what nonsense they have to say on matters they know little about.

As for the great unwashed? Sorry losers, you don’t quite make the cut!

All you’re any good for is providing the likes of Meghan Markle with a cause that she can claim as her own, repackage and sell as a brand from her $14 million mansion.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.