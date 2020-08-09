Meghan Markle is a Press Punching Bag But the Duchess Oozes Class

Meghan Markle was always “classy.”

The British press, unfortunately, is too focused on Markle’s mixed-race & Americanism to notice that, though.

A recent report confirms that Markle was not only warm and friendly to her in-laws, but it was also they — especially Kate Middleton — who were haughty and nasty to her.

If you believe the British press, Meghan Markle was a loud, obnoxious American who bulled her way into the British royal family. She ransacked the coffers and threw a tantrum when she didn’t get what she wanted — all to get a Hollywood A-list career, apparently.

Because, of course, we all know that if an aspiring actress wants to be an A-lister, the fastest way to do that is to marry a member of the British royal family.

Just ask Sarah Ferguson, who became a top-billed film superstar, starring alongside the likes of George Clooney and Brad Pitt, the second she married Prince Andrew.

That line of nonsense is just as nonsensical as the rest of their nasty assertions of Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle Was Warm, Welcoming, & Kind To Her Future In-Laws

A new report reveals that Meghan Markle first met her future brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Prince William & Kate Middleton, shortly after Middleton’s birthday.

Markle, hoping to make a good impression and build a bridge, didn’t come to their first encounter empty-handed. She chose to bring the Duchess of Cambridge a leather-bound Smythson notebook (retail value: $695, though you can get it on sale for $295) for her birthday.

Middleton’s response to this kind gesture? To keep a “stiff upper lip” and to ice Meghan Markle and Prince Harry out of future royal engagements — even though Markle was not only generous with Middleton but was kind to Princess Charlotte.

How regal.

She Was Treated Horribly By The Press

By now, it’s exhausting to go over the number of ways that Meghan Markle was abused by the British gutter press, and now, the press is extending their venom to baby Archie.

If it makes her feel better, though, the press did the same thing to her mother-in-law — the late Princess Diana — and chose only to canonize her as a saint of sorts when they chased her to her death in a Paris tunnel.

Watch: All The Ways Meghan Markle Was Abused By The British Gutter Press

Just as it’s laughable to suggest that Markle thought the monarchy would lead her to the Hollywood A-list, it’s laughable to suggest that she looked at the British royal family as a “blank check” for her spending whims. In comparison to real royalty and wealth, the Windsors are less upper-crust and more Kardashian.

The fact that the British gutter press paints Meghan Markle as a social-climbing gold-digger for marrying Prince Harry, but somehow conveniently ignores Prince Andrew and his disgraceful, incontrovertible ties to Jeffrey Epstein is telling. There ought to be far more press on how the Duke of York was named in legal papers as participating in orgies with underage girls.

The British media’s excessive scrutiny of Meghan Markle instead of Prince Andrew tells you all you need to know about their true motives.

