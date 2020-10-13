A $1,750 Meghan Markle Conference Confirms My Sad Suspicions

Remember when we were all told that Meghan Markle would command around $1 million per speaking engagement? Good times.

It seems that the reality is a lot different. Meghan will be speaking at an event today for $1,750 a ticket.

Is this the future for the Duchess of Difficult?

It seems that every week we now have Meghan Markle popping up on some women’s digital summit to lavish her knowledge upon us.

For a price, of course.

In what can be viewed as a cynical cash-in on the recent trend of empowering workshops and leadership seminars aimed at young women, Meghan Markle is always going to be front and center when there’s money to be made.

It’s a lucrative business for sure, and Meghan has cleverly maneuvered her way to the front of the line when the speaking slots are handed out for such digital events.

How she got here is beyond me, quite frankly.

What happened to the $1 million speaking fees we were told about?

One thing that has struck me as odd about the recent summits that Meghan Markle has agreed to take part in is the fees mentioned.

The Duchess of Difficult has already worked an event similar to this upcoming event only last month, hitting us all with knowledge bombs on the subject of humane tech.

I bet that was a real treasure trove of valuable information.

Tickets for the entire summit cost around $13,000.

When it comes to learning about tech, you’d probably have been better accosting Apple CEO Tim Cook in the Starbucks line while he buys his morning coffee.

You’d learn more in the few minutes it would have taken for the police to arrive and cart you away, and chances are the fine you’d have gotten in court would have been less than the $13,000 to hear Meghan spout nonsense on the subject.

This latest powerful women’s summit will see those foolish enough to want to hear Meghan Markle ramble on charged $1,750 for the privilege.

Now, I’m no math major, but if the $1 million speaking fees thrown around by the Meghan-obsessed media are anywhere close to being true, this Meghan word-salad would need over half a million paying viewers.

It may just be me being a negative Nancy, but I don’t see that happening.

So, what is Meghan Markle going to talk about this time?

According to the buzzword-centric promotional material I’ve seen:

How do you lead with your values? We are joined by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, who shares how she’s learned to, in her words, chase her convictions with action. The Duchess will tell our Next Gen community how she leads on the global stage.

I actually think this could be an interesting talk. I’ve always wanted to hear the back story on how Meghan snared herself a British Prince and married her way into relevancy.

I’m assuming that’s what she’s going to talk about when she addresses how she learned to “chase her convictions with action,” right?

On a side note, it’s nice to see that Meghan Markle is still cashing in on the royal title representing a family and institution that she dislikes so much.

That right there, readers, is the sign of a powerful woman with conviction! Young girls of the world, take note!

Sadly, this is a sign of things to come for Meghan Markle

While her bumbling husband, Prince Harry, will maybe see more dollars for words on the speaking circuit based entirely on the novelty of him being a British prince, I fear that this is as good as it gets for Meghan Markle.

If this is her at her most relevant, what hope is there that she’s going to be bringing in the laughable $1 million fee that was touted a few months back? I hate to say I told you so, but I told you so!

Nope, Meghan has found her level. Hawking her time and insight for less than two grand a pop.

Ironically, she’s scheduled to appear on the same summit event as Diane von Furstenberg, a 71-year-old “designer” who is more famous for marrying into the German princely house of Furstenberg back in the day. Diane snared her own prince in Egon von Furstenberg and is still punting her wares at these kinds of summits today.

Take note, Meghan. Your future awaits.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.