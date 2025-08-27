$MBG Token Supply Reduced by 4.86M in First Buyback and Burn by MultiBank Group

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Hong Kong, PRC, August 27th, 2025, Chainwire

MultiBank Group , the world’s largest financial derivatives institution, has announced the successful execution of its buyback and burn program , permanently removing 4,860,000 $MBG tokens from circulation.

The milestone follows the Group’s record-breaking financial results, with H1 2025 revenue reaching $209 million and an average daily trading turnover of $36 billion since the Token Generation Event on July 22.

The $MBG Buyback and Burn program underscores MultiBank Group’s commitment to rewarding its community while strengthening the long-term fundamentals of the $MBG Utility Token. By reducing supply, the Group is actively driving scarcity and reinforcing token value. The initiative is structured to scale significantly, with up to $58.2 million worth of $MBG expected to be retired in the first year and a cumulative $440 million over five years.

The move builds on the token’s strong early performance. Since listing on July 22 across MultiBank.io, MEXC, Gate.io, Uniswap, and BingX, $MBG has climbed to seven times its debut price, attracting worldwide attention as one of the market’s most closely followed new assets.

Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, said: “This first buyback proves the power of our ecosystem, bridging TradFi, our institutional ECN, a regulated crypto exchange, and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. $MBG is becoming the utility token at the core of it all. Today’s burn is just the start — with additional utilities, greater scarcity, and more community rewards coming soon.”

The $MBG Utility Token powers MultiBank’s four-pillar ecosystem:

MultiBank TradFi : The Group’s CFD powerhouse, which generated $362 million in revenue last year and reported record-breaking H1 2025 results of $209 million. $MBG can be used for reduced fees and enhanced platform features.

: The Group’s CFD powerhouse, which generated $362 million in revenue last year and reported record-breaking H1 2025 results of $209 million. $MBG can be used for reduced fees and enhanced platform features. MEX Exchange (Institutional ECN): A $23.7 billion hybrid FX and crypto ECN for emerging markets, with $MBG streamlining settlement, mitigating counterparty risk, and enabling smart contract-based margining.

A $23.7 billion hybrid FX and crypto ECN for emerging markets, with $MBG streamlining settlement, mitigating counterparty risk, and enabling smart contract-based margining. MultiBank.io (crypto exchange): Regulated across multiple jurisdictions, including the UAE and Australia, it offers spot and leveraged trading. $MBG provides reduced costs and benefits, including launchpad participation, staking, and token-driven opportunities.

Regulated across multiple jurisdictions, including the UAE and Australia, it offers spot and leveraged trading. $MBG provides reduced costs and benefits, including launchpad participation, staking, and token-driven opportunities. MultiBank.io RWA: Built on Mavryk’s layer-1 blockchain, this division underpins the world’s largest RWA tokenization project to date, a $3 billion real estate deal with MAG Lifestyle Development, where $MBG holders receive fee discounts and early access.

With more than two million clients, 17+ financial licenses across five continents, and an unblemished compliance record since 2005, MultiBank Group is accelerating its blockchain and DeFi infrastructure to introduce a series of new initiatives in the months ahead.

ABOUT MULTIBANK GROUP

MultiBank Group, established in California, USA in 2005, is a global leader in financial derivatives. With over 2 million clients in 100+ countries and a daily trading volume exceeding $35 billion, it offers a broad range of brokerage and asset management services. Renowned for innovative trading solutions, robust regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer service, the Group is regulated by 17+ top-tier financial authorities across five continents. Its award-winning platforms provide up to 500:1 leverage across Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. MultiBank Group has received over 80 international awards for trading excellence and regulatory compliance.

Contact

Mr.

Nikolas Neofytou

MultiBank Group

[email protected]

