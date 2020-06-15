Mary Trump’s Revenge Will Backfire to Hand Uncle Donald the Election – Here’s Why

Mary Trump wrote an expose of her uncle, President Donald Trump.

Her expose confirms what most of us already know about the President.

“The Resistance” views it as a win — but it may have handed him the November election.

Mary Trump is spilling the beans.

The niece of President Donald Trump — whose father is Trump’s late brother, Fred — is releasing a “tell-all” in August. In the book, titled “Too Much and Never Enough,” she’s promising “harrowing and salacious” stories about her uncle.

But while “The Resistance” is touting this as a “win,” the reality just might prove the opposite.

Mary Trump ‘Turned’ On Her Uncle

In “Too Much and Never Enough,” Mary Trump reveals that her uncle engaged in various tax schemes totaling more than $400 million in 2020 dollars. She also reveals that she was the source of the “leak” of her grandfather, Fred Sr’s, tax returns. And she also reveals that President Trump cut off aid to her special needs cousin as “revenge” for the family’s challenge of Fred Sr.’s will.

For Mary Trump, her reasons for “exposing” her uncle were simple.

Given this family, it would be utterly naive to say it has nothing to do with money. But for both me and my brother, it has much more to do with that our father [Fred Jr.] be recognized.

The problem is, her expose may have the exact opposite effect.

The Cruelty Is The Point

It’s unclear why Mary Trump feels that her book will somehow show her uncle in a damning light.

After all, Trump readily admitted that he cut off his special needs nephew. He admitted that his brother, Fred, was the “heir apparent” to his father’s fortune — and that he put a lot of pressure on him, which may have contributed to his death. And he admitted that he took full advantage of all the loopholes available to him to get the most money possible.

In other words, Trump readily admits that he’s as horrible as the opposition says he is. And this horrible behavior doesn’t even take into account all his recent horrific social behavior.

While America’s political left is busy tearing apart its candidates for being socially inept, America’s political right is reveling in the sheer cruelty that Donald Trump inflicts on those it perceives as its “enemies.” And now, Mary Trump can be added to that list of perceived “enemies.”

As has been said time and again: for Trump and his supporters, the cruelty is the point.

Mary Trump’s book shouldn’t be seen as a “win” for The Resistance. It should be seen as a tool used to further weaponize Trump’s base. And, if the political left doesn’t get it together and start unifying, they will hand Trump the election come November.