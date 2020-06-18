Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a 10-Hour Grind on Your PS5

Insomniac Games has clarified what to expect from upcoming PS5 launch title Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The game’s scope resembles that of Naughty Dog’s Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Players shouldn’t expect more than 10-15 hours from the game.

If you’re expecting a full game experience worthy of a PS5 launch title from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, prepare to be severely disappointed.

After misleading comments from Sony execs and Insomniac Games, creative director Brian Horton has clarified what fans can expect.

Insomniac Confirms Spider-Man: Miles Morales As Standalone Expansion

In a PlayStation Blog update, Horton described Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales as a ‘standalone game’ with a ‘full story arc.’

The game will reportedly offer ‘an important, heartfelt, emotional and essential experience’ for fans of the original Marvel’s Spider-Man.

We know a lot of you want to know how big this game is. Our team at Insomniac has been working incredibly hard to bring you a fantastic Miles Morales adventure since we concluded development on Marvel’s Spider-Man. You’ll experience a full story arc with Miles, one that’s more akin to a game like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in terms of overall scope.

Anyone that’s played Naughty Dog’s standalone expansion to Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End knows that despite offering a complete and satisfying experience, The Lost Legacy is on the short side. Even the most assiduous completionists struggle to get more than 10 to 15 hours out of the expansion.

We can expect more or less the same play-time from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The PS5’s near-instant loading will skim off even more from what’s already shaping up to be a frustratingly short experience.

Mainline Game In The Works

There’s still a lot of questions Sony needs to answer about the PS5 launch slate. Today’s news shows that Miles Morales won’t be the flagship release Sony desperately needs to mark the occasion.

Fortunately, Insomniac Games, more or less, confirmed another main-line Spider-Man title is on the way, presumably Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Many of you fans have wondered if Peter Parker is OK. Don’t worry, we still have much of Peter’s story left to tell. But this game is all about Miles, a critical part of our Spider-Man universe, and you won’t want to miss what happens.

Hopefully, it will run longer than 10 hours.