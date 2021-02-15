Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Share Giant Red Flags on Valentine’s Day

This is an opinion.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Messenger

Machine Gun Kelly just announced that he wears the blood of Megan Fox around his neck.

Megan Fox wrote a curious poem to MGK on Valentine’s Day.

We wish the best for this new couple, but we don’t see it working out.

Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) has picked a bad time to sound like a cannibal. Just weeks after Armie Hammer was raked for his cannibalism fantasies, MGK announced he wears the blood of Megan Fox around his neck.

Sure, that doesn’t necessarily mean he wants to eat her. But it does sound like someone who might just have some attachment issues. And Megan Fox wrote him a poem on Valentine’s Day that doesn’t sound much better.

While it may seem like these two are ‘passionate’ and ‘madly in love,’ it looks more like two people who are terrified to be alone.

Machine Gun Kelly Makes His Surprising Announcement

It was an interesting Valentine’s Day for Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, and their collective followings. It started when MGK posted a photo collage on his Instagram account with the caption: “I wear your blood around my neck.”

In case that was too subtle for you, one of his photos appears to be a pendant containing a droplet of blood:

It looks like the ‘My Bloody Valentine’ singer has begun to take his art literally.

Of course, Megan Fox made an equally curious IG post on the same day.

Megan Fox Shares Her Poetry With the World

I’m not here to knock Megan Fox’s attempt at poetry. It takes some guts to write a poem and share it with the world, especially when you’re predominantly known as the hot girl from Transformers movies.

But it’s the content that’s more concerning than the craft. Check out the full poem below:

Her opening line, “there goes my heart manifest outside my body,” echoes her sentiments when the couple became ‘Instagram official’ in July of last year.

That’s when Fox said they were ‘twin flames’:

Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has like ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.

What These Messages Are Really Saying

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are no doubt inspiring legions of fans to find love as ‘passionate’ as theirs. I can just see all of the young hip-hop punk-rockers asking their girlfriends for droplets of blood to prove their love.

But there’s a thin line between passion and desperation. Sometimes it’s just codependency.

Scott Wetzler, Ph.D., psychology division chief at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, defined codependency for WebMd:

Codependent relationships signify a degree of unhealthy clinginess, where one person doesn’t have self-sufficiency or autonomy. One or both parties depend on their loved ones for fulfillment.

Does wearing your partner’s blood around your neck show a healthy affection or “a degree of unhealthy clinginess”?

It seems like MGK can’t stand to be away from Fox for even a moment. Instead of love, that might just be someone who needs to do some work on himself. Megan Fox seems to understand that on some level.

In her poem, she describes Machine Gun Kelly as “haunted,” “tortured,” “dangerous,” and “lawless.” She said their journey would be “perilous.” At some point, you have to wonder if these two ‘twin flames’ are just going to end up being a house fire.

And maybe I’m wrong. Maybe they are just passionate and deeply in love. I hope so. But if any of their fans are reading this, please know that love doesn’t have to be so edgy and performative.

Healthy love is stable and sure of itself. It doesn’t need Instagram likes or online validation.

And it definitely does not require you to lose any blood.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.