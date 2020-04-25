Lyrical Rap Is Not Dead Says Eminem – Despite People Like Post Malone

Eminem recently went on Sirius XM to talk about the next generation of rappers who take an interest in crafting their verses.

He mentioned Kendrick Lamar, J-Cole, and Don Toliver, amongst others.

These types of rappers are keeping hip-hop true, while others, like Post Malone, vomit up tired, lazy lyrics.

Eminem took to the airwaves to exalt the next generation of rappers who are interested in good lyrics. Thoughtful, fun, or creative lyrics are the bedrock of great artistry in hip-hop. Eminem naturally failed to mention many of the mainstream rappers that dominate today, such as Post Malone.

Post Malone is far from the only famous rapper who pushes out lyrics for toddlers and passes them off as thoughtful. But he is a good example, as the rapper du jour.

Eminem Has Never Lost His Love for Lyrics

Eminem will go down as one of the greatest lyricists of all-time, right up there with Jay-Z, Nas, and The Notorious B.I.G. He released his first album 24 years ago, so he knows a thing or two about crafting verses.

He recently gave a shout-out to the rappers he currently respects the most. Kendrick Lamar and J-Cole headlined the list.

I mention Kendrick and Cole a lot, I know they are not kids coming up anymore but they came after us but they’ve studied all the greats and you can tell because it goes into their pen.

He goes on to mention some of the newer artists in the game, including the recently deceased Juice WRLD.

Don Toliver is dope as f**k. And Juice WRLD…His freestyle that he did when he went on Tim Westwood and rapped for like an hour straight was incredible, especially for coming off top of the dome because a lot of people just can not do that or they might not know that there is an art to that.

Post Malone Is the Anti-Thesis of Lyrical Rap

Eminem started by saying “there is a common argument that ‘nobody says lyrics anymore.'” It was a set-up for him to talk about his favorite rappers, but the fact is that lyrics have sadly become an afterthought for many popular rappers.

Case in point: Post Malone.

Just look at his most popular song, “Sunflower,” but be careful, it might shave a few points off your IQ.

Someone took a big L, don’t know how that felt

Lookin’ at you sideways, party on tilt

Ooh, some things you just can’t refuse

She wanna ride me like a cruise

And I’m not tryna lose

Does she want to ride you like a cruise, Post? To be clear, that line was his closest attempt at saying anything in the entire song.

Or how about these ‘thoughts’ from his smash hit “Rockstar.”

Fuckin’ with me, call up on a Uzi

And show up, man them the shottas

When my homies pull up on your block

They make that thing go grrra-ta-ta-ta (pow, pow, pow)

Seriously? What are you saying, Post Malone? And why are you acting like a gangster? You’re from Dallas and the only reason you’re famous is because of Guitar Hero and your supportive father.

There’s a concept called Infinite Monkey Theorem. It says a monkey hitting keys on a keyboard at random will eventually type out the complete works of Shakespeare on accident if given infinite attempts. That same monkey would probably type out the complete works of Post Malone within the 20 minutes.

Now compare that to one of Eminem’s favorites, Kendrick Lamar, on “Rigamortis”:

Got me breathing with dragons

I’ll crack the egg in your basket, you bastard

I’m Marilyn Manson don’t ask for your favorite rapper

I rapped him and made him Casper, I captured the likes of NASA

My pedigree to fly past ya

He’s rhyming real words and making points in creative ways. Is that so hard for a professional rapper to at least attempt?

Why Should We Care About Lyrics?

Rappers like Post Malone are fine if you don’t care about intelligence. And it’s ok if you’re not into that kind thing. You’re in the right place with a president who may or may not drink Lysol.

But shouldn’t the artists who make millions of dollars from us at least be able to string together a cohesive thought? Is it too much to ask that our musical deities create fun, catchy tunes and have some level of substance? If you need an example, just look at Eminem or Jay-Z.

They’ve crafted hit after hit and carried a unique point of view throughout their careers. Can someone please point me to a Post Malone song that contains an original thought?

If you can, I’m willing to change. And for the sake of hip-hop, hopefully, people like Post Malone are too.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.