The Real Reason LucasFilms Fired Gina Carano

LucasFilms has fired Gina Carano, an actress in The Mandolorian.

The firing comes on the heels of Carano’s controversial social media posts.

LucasFilms called her recent posts ‘abhorrent,’ but we’re struggling to make the connection.

Gina Carano is going to a galaxy far, far away.

Actually, she’ll still be right here; we just won’t be seeing much of her anymore.

That’s because The Mandolorian star has been fired from LucasFilms. But as we take a deeper dive, it’s not abundantly clear what, exactly, she was fired for.

Gina Carano Tells Us How She Really Feels

Tensions have been building between Lucasfilms and Carano for a while. One source told The Hollywood Reporter that LucasFilms has been “looking for a reason to fire her for two months.”

That’s because Carano has been on quite a streak of controversial posts. Her latest gem was a TikTok post in which she compared the current political climate to Nazi Germany:

Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.

Carano also had a story on her Instagram with several people wearing masks and the caption: “Meanwhile in California.”

Both of those posts have been scrubbed from her profiles.

And this wasn’t her first rodeo. Carano posted this anti-mask meme last November:

She also took her shot at claiming voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election:

Yuck.

It wouldn’t be the least bit shocking to discover that Carano was a full-on QAnon supporter.

LucasFilms Makes a Curious Statement

Lucasfilms released a statement today calling her social media posts “abhorrent” and “unacceptable.” They claim she “denigrated” people based on their religious and cultural identities.

I want to make this abundantly clear—I am not a fan of Gina Carano or her political sentiments.

But where exactly was she ‘denigrating’ people based on their cultural and religious identities?

Her statement about Jewish people was about how people are easier to conquer when they’re divided. She said the government made people hate them ‘simply because they were Jews.’

Then she compared the current divisive political climate to the time just before the holocaust. Sure, the analogy was a bit tone-deaf and hyperbolic, but she wasn’t denigrating anybody because they were Jewish.

And while her political choices are certainly disappointing, does she not have a right to express them?

Smells Like a Double-Standard

If it’s offensive for Gina Carano to compare the current political climate to Nazi Germany, shouldn’t it also be ‘abhorrent’ for leftists to compare alt-right trolls to Nazis?

If the major ‘offense’ is comparing something from the current day to the incomparable pain of the holocaust, then shouldn’t we be canceling people who fling the word ‘Nazi’ around so freely?

The fact is that, based on the recent evidence, Gina Carano didn’t ‘denigrate’ anybody. She just has different political beliefs than most of Hollywood, and she spoke them.

Again, I find her views to be wrong, but shouldn’t she be allowed to have them?

If LucasFilms wanted to fire her for being a bad actress, then fine, they should have (because she’s honestly not great). If they wanted to fire her for her political beliefs, then fine, but say that.

LucasFilms should grow up and tell us the real reason they made their decision.

