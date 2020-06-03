‘Love and Hip Hop’ Star Trina Proved She’s a Bigot – But Why Are You Surprised?

“Love and Hip Hop” star Trina made some inexcusably bigoted remarks about racial discrimination.

She subsequently got “canceled” for her trouble.

But she’s not the only celebrity whose concern for black Americans is performative, at best.

A “Love and Hip Hop” star has just been canceled. Rapper Trina — best known for her work with Lil’Wayne, and for her moniker of “Baddest B*tch” — went on a tirade on Trick Daddy’s radio show, calling Miami protesters “animals.”

It took literally no time at all for the internet to “cancel” Trina.

And while that’s a start, she’s not the only celebrity whose racial bigotry is overt — and whose solidarity with black Americans is performative.

We Shouldn’t Be Surprised That a “Love and Hip Hop” Star Acted Foolishly

The different “Love and Hip Hop” franchises routinely come under fire from various pop culture blogs for good reason. The show caters to the lowest common denominator and shows celebrities — particularly black and LatinX celebrities — in a negative, almost stereotypical light.

Yet, as the stars’ behavior proves time and again, they’re more than happy to “sell out” to make a few dollars.

Trina seemed all-too-happy to conveniently forget that the “animals” she referred to in the Miami protests were the first ones to support her and her sub-par music (Khia was always far better and far more authentic at the female no-holds-barred rap music).

She seemed all-too-happy to forget that the majority of people who watch “Love and Hip Hop” and make her irrelevant music relevant again are the “animals” she referred to in the Miami protests.

And she’s all-too-happy to forget that she, herself, is not white — and but for her “fame,” she’d be a target for these white supremacists, too.

But Celebrity Solidarity Can Sometimes Only Be Performative

While it may not be surprising that a “Love and Hip Hop” star behaved in such a way, we shouldn’t be so quick to think that all celebrities are “down for the cause.”

Some celebrities — like Dr. Phil and Ellen — have proven that they’re uncomfortable at best, and tone-deaf at worst, when it comes to dealing with race relations.

Other stars — like Emma Watson and Jonathan Scott of the Property Brothers — either center the conversation about racial discrimination around themselves and their white fragility or don’t support the cause at all.

And far too many celebrities only post their “support” because it’s the “cool” thing to do, but then turn around and outright steal from black creators (looking at you, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian).

The overt racial bigotry of “Love and Hip Hop” star Trina should be called out. And we’re certainly glad it was. But don’t let these other celebrities slide simply because you watch their shows or listen to their music.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.