Logan Paul Defending Harry Styles Proves He Isn’t Completely Awful

He’s literally one of the worst human beings alive, but Logan Paul is actually on the right side of history with his Harry Styles defense.
  • Published: 3 hours ago
Logan Paul
Logan Paul won't fall in the right side of history, except for this time. | Source: Phil McCarten/Invision/AP
  • Logan Paul has a proven record of awful notoriety.
  • He’s done some terrible things in the name of engagements and clicks.
  • But with his defense of Harry Styles, Paul is actually right. For once.

Logan Paul is can be a terrible human being.

He’s done some of the worst things in the world in the name of engagements and clicks, and is a living, breathing embodiment of the self-centered, narcissistic influencer.

But for one brief moment in time, Paul was actually right about something.

Logan Paul Defended Harry Styles

Recently, Logan Paul recorded a new episode of the Impaulsive podcast, where he appeared with co-host George Janko. When his co-host said that Harry Styles’ infamous Vogue Magazine cover was “not manly,” Paul took umbrage with the assertion.

What is manly to you? What does it mean? Is manly like being comfortable in your own skin and being comfortable with who you are? Regardless of what people think about what you’re wearing?

Check out the full episode of the Impaulsive podcast in question below.

That Doesn’t Make Him A Good Person

While it’s true that Logan Paul is correct in defending Harry Styles, that doesn’t make him a good person, nor does it necessarily mean that he’s changed.

Just this week, he was being lambasted for the claim that he could “snap Floyd Mayweather in half” while referring to him by a derogatory name. And while he’s only marginally better than his brother, Jake Paul, that isn’t saying much.

But because the bar of standards is somewhere in Hell, social media is exploding with praise for the YouTuber.

Logan Paul
Yes, people are concerned that they’re agreeing with Logan Paul. 2020 is truly something else. | Source: Twitter
Logan Paul
Time will tell if he’s actually experienced “growth,” however. | Source: Twitter
Logan Paul
This is all of us, TBH. | Source: Twitter

We can certainly hope that Logan Paul has, indeed, grown from his worst impulses. And, yes, this is a step in the right direction. But it’s going to take a long time before he can truly be considered “redeemed.”

