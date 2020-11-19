Logan Paul Defending Harry Styles Proves He Isn’t Completely Awful

Logan Paul has a proven record of awful notoriety.

He’s done some terrible things in the name of engagements and clicks.

But with his defense of Harry Styles, Paul is actually right. For once.

Logan Paul Defended Harry Styles

Recently, Logan Paul recorded a new episode of the Impaulsive podcast, where he appeared with co-host George Janko. When his co-host said that Harry Styles’ infamous Vogue Magazine cover was “not manly,” Paul took umbrage with the assertion.

What is manly to you? What does it mean? Is manly like being comfortable in your own skin and being comfortable with who you are? Regardless of what people think about what you’re wearing?

Check out the full episode of the Impaulsive podcast in question below.

That Doesn’t Make Him A Good Person

While it’s true that Logan Paul is correct in defending Harry Styles, that doesn’t make him a good person, nor does it necessarily mean that he’s changed.

Just this week, he was being lambasted for the claim that he could “snap Floyd Mayweather in half” while referring to him by a derogatory name. And while he’s only marginally better than his brother, Jake Paul, that isn’t saying much.

But because the bar of standards is somewhere in Hell, social media is exploding with praise for the YouTuber.

We can certainly hope that Logan Paul has, indeed, grown from his worst impulses. And, yes, this is a step in the right direction. But it’s going to take a long time before he can truly be considered “redeemed.”

