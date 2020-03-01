Let’s Hope Mr.Resetti is Stoned-High In Animal Crossing New Horizons

Recently there was a Nintendo Direct about Animal Crossing New Horizons.

As well as featuring information about the game, the Direct also held a clue about fan-favorite character Mr.Resetti.

Hopefully, in this latest installment, he might be a bit more chilled out than previous titles.

Animal Crossing New Horizons fans are getting hyped. It’s not long now before the game finally comes out. There seem to be plenty of reasons to be excited too. There’s exploration now, and on top of that, it’s actually possible to pass out for the first time in the series.

One of the big question marks hanging over the new game surrounds Mr.Resetti. He’s a series staple who basically yells at the player for doing something they’re not saving the game. Since autosave is part of the latest installment, he’s been left without a job.

Apparently, you shouldn’t count him out just yet though.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Could Do With a More Chilled Out Resetti

In the most recent Nintendo Direct, fans were pretty stoked when they noticed a big clue. During a sequence detailing the new rescue service, a remix of Mr.Resetti’s theme could be heard playing. Possibly hinting towards him having some sort of role in helping lost players.

No matter who he does in Animal Crossing New Horizons, let’s hope he’s a bit more…relaxed. In previous installments, he’s been a very loud, shrieking exclamation point in an otherwise calm environment.

It got so bad that at one point Nintendo felt the need to put a warning aimed at parents. Basically it told them that he’s intended to be funny, but might shock some younger players. Which is honestly pretty understandable.

Maybe Island Life Will Relax Him a Bit

It’s not like I didn’t get the joke of Mr.Resetti, it’s just that he was…annoying as all get out. In previous games it’s not that he’d shout at you, it’s just that he wouldn’t shut up. As much fun as it was to wind him up, it did get in the way a bit.

Hopefully, if Resetti does make his way into Animal Crossing New Horizons he’ll be a bit more laid back. Or at the very least he’ll be optional. I’m hoping personally that he doesn’t have a go at you every time you get lost.