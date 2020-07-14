Lea Michele Somehow Made Naya Rivera’s Death All About Her

Lea Michele deleted her Twitter after she was allegedly “bullied” by Naya Rivera’s fans.

When Michele finally issued a “tribute” to her fallen co-star, it was truly the least she could do.

The former “Glee” star once again proves that she’s all about herself.

Lea Michele couldn’t even stop being petty in the wake of her former co-star Naya Rivera’s tragic and unfortunate death.

The former “Glee” not only deleted her Twitter account in response to what she called “bullying” by Rivera’s fans, but her tribute to her former co-star amounted to what can only be called the “bare minimum.” The focus, as always, was on her.

It’s good to know she’s still the same bully we’ve come to know and loathe.

Lea Michele Didn’t Seem to Get Along With Naya Rivera in Life

We’ve previously discussed the myriad of ways in which Lea Michele was beyond awful to both her fellow “Glee” castmates and other actors and actresses.

The sad part is, this was only the tip of the horrific iceberg that was “Glee.”

Michele’s behavior was allegedly so obnoxious that Rivera herself spoke up about it in her memoir:

I think Rachel — erm, I mean Lea — didn’t like sharing the spotlight. She had a hard time separating work from our outside friendship, whereas it was a lot easier for me… Lea was a lot more sensitive, though, and sometimes it seemed like she blamed me for anything and everything that went wrong.

When Rivera’s death came and went – and Lea Michele was suspiciously quiet on her Twitter page (while her co-stars were out writing poetic dirges) – the call-outs began.

And yes, it got nasty.

That’s when Michele did the absolute least. She posted a “tribute” to Rivera to her Instagram Stories (meaning that the post disappears after 24 hours).

The “tribute” didn’t share any heartfelt words in memory of her co-star. Nope – it just featured blurry black-and-white photos of Rivera and Cory Monteith, another co-star who died seven years to the day before Rivera’s body being found.

Given the fawning coverage in the entertainment press, her publicist might as well be the one writing the headlines. No matter where you look, it’s apparent that Michele, not Rivera, is the focus.

Gross.

It’s Not About You, Lea

When someone dies, it’s not about their co-stars – even if those co-stars are more famous. It’s about the family, friends, and loved ones they’ve left behind.

Naya Rivera’s death was a tragedy that rocked the entertainment world. Regardless of her intent, Lea Michele’s actions made the focus all about her.

Michele and Rivera didn’t get along while Rivera was still alive. Given all the backlash that Lea Michele endured for her awful behavior, wouldn’t it have been prudent to approach things just a little differently this time around?

I guess some bullies never truly change their ways.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.