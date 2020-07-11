Lame Far Cry 6 Dictator-Paradise Formula Proves It’s Out of Ideas

Far Cry 6 was leaked, prompting the release of a teaser trailer by Ubisoft.

Actor Giancarlo Esposito will be playing the villain in the next installment.

Doing yet another Far Cry game in the same style as Far Cry 3 is going to produce a terrible game.

Far Cry 6 has been leaked. In response, Ubisoft officially teased the game as well. It seems like Giancarlo Esposito, the actor behind Gus Fring from Breaking Bad, will be takin the position of charismatic resident antagonist this year.

It doesn’t seem like long ago that Ubisoft was promising to stop that whole ‘same game, different coat of paint’ thing. So why exactly are we getting another Far Cry game by the numbers?

Far Cry 6 Sounds Just Like The Rest of the Series

Far Cry started as an exciting series. It existed as a tropical murder simulator created by Crytek. From there, it spiraled out into some unique places, culminating in the third major installment.

That was the point when the familiar formula was solidified—a wilderness location, a charismatic despotic villain, and of course, radio towers. Far Cry 6 is heading in that same direction.

Clearly, the focus is once again on another primary villain with some sort of spiel. Far Cry 6 will almost certainly do everything the exact same as the last few entries. You’ll explore the wilderness, occasionally listening to your voicemails from Mr.Crazy.

Remember when games used to be different?

Didn’t Ubisoft Promise to Mix things Up a Bit?

Back when Ubisoft promised their editorial “reshuffle,” I expected some big changed. Some of the blandest inclusions in Ubisoft games were due to the old editorial team.

It looks like the new team has settled straight back into that deep niche for Far Cry 6. If this is the brave new Ubisoft, then you can count me out.

I’m not up for spending 8-10 hours climbing up radio masts, even if I was listening to not-Gus Fring. If I want to listen to Giancarlo Esposito, I’d just put a Gus supercut up on YouTube. I just don’t see what Far Cry 6 is really going to be able to offer.