Lame Far Cry 6 Dictator-Paradise Formula Proves It’s Out of Ideas

We've had some huge leaks about Far Cry 6, including a new villain. Doesn't it seem just the same as all the other games though?

At-least we're getting another cool villain out of it. | Source: AMC/Sony

July 11, 2020 12:31 PM UTC
Author: William Worrall @mizushinzui
  • Far Cry 6 was leaked, prompting the release of a teaser trailer by Ubisoft.
  • Actor Giancarlo Esposito will be playing the villain in the next installment.
  • Doing yet another Far Cry game in the same style as Far Cry 3 is going to produce a terrible game.

Far Cry 6 has been leaked. In response, Ubisoft officially teased the game as well. It seems like Giancarlo Esposito, the actor behind Gus Fring from Breaking Bad, will be takin the position of charismatic resident antagonist this year.

Ubisoft has Sony to thank for the leak. | Source: Twitter

It doesn’t seem like long ago that Ubisoft was promising to stop that whole ‘same game, different coat of paint’ thing. So why exactly are we getting another Far Cry game by the numbers?

Even fans on Twitter didn’t seem to get hyped up about yet another Far Cry game following this same formula again. | Source: Twitter

Far Cry 6 Sounds Just Like The Rest of the Series

Far Cry started as an exciting series. It existed as a tropical murder simulator created by Crytek. From there, it spiraled out into some unique places, culminating in the third major installment.

That was the point when the familiar formula was solidified—a wilderness location, a charismatic despotic villain, and of course, radio towers. Far Cry 6 is heading in that same direction.

Clearly, the focus is once again on another primary villain with some sort of spiel. Far Cry 6 will almost certainly do everything the exact same as the last few entries. You’ll explore the wilderness, occasionally listening to your voicemails from Mr.Crazy.

Remember when games used to be different?

Didn’t Ubisoft Promise to Mix things Up a Bit?

Back when Ubisoft promised their editorial “reshuffle,” I expected some big changed. Some of the blandest inclusions in Ubisoft games were due to the old editorial team.

Far Cry 6 looks like more of the same. | Source: Twitter

It looks like the new team has settled straight back into that deep niche for Far Cry 6. If this is the brave new Ubisoft, then you can count me out.

I’m not up for spending 8-10 hours climbing up radio masts, even if I was listening to not-Gus Fring. If I want to listen to Giancarlo Esposito, I’d just put a Gus supercut up on YouTube. I just don’t see what Far Cry 6 is really going to be able to offer.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Samburaj Das edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or Rights and Duties of the Editor or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

William Worrall @mizushinzui

William Worrall is a professional writer based out of the UK who has been writing about video and tabletop games for over a decade and has covered industry events such as EGX and UKGE. Visit his website, contact him at william.worrall@ccn.com, see his LinkedIn profile here, or check him out on Muck Rack.

