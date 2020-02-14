Posted in: EntertainmentOp-ed
Published:
February 14, 2020 7:00 PM UTC

Lady Gaga’s Valentine’s Day Stunt Makes Her the Queen of the Incels

Your first clue that Lady Gaga is profaning love on Valentine's Day, not liberating it, is she put the ring on her middle finger.

Author: W. E. Messamore @thehuli

Apparently, Lady Gaga wants to be the queen of the incels. | Source: REUTERS/Marco Bello

  • Lady Gaga just proposed to herself for Valentine’s Day.
  • But don’t think the pop music superstar was “born this way.”
  • Music, movies, and television taught us to be this selfish.

Lady Gaga proposed to herself for Valentine’s Day.

The entertainment media are covering the stunt like it’s bold and edgy, but it’s exactly the sort of antic we would expect from her. Stefani is always trying a little bit too hard to be “unique.” It’s just a brand.

Has Stefani ever had an original idea in her life? She copied her music and image from Madonna. And now she’s stealing Dennis Rodman’s ideas.

He already married himself in 1996. It actually was shocking when Rodman did this.

By the way, genuine eccentricity isn’t consciously cultivated for the sake of attention and publicity. You want to see what eccentric self-“love” really looks like?

Watch that Martin Scorsese movie with Leonardo DiCaprio playing 20th-century business magnate Howard Hughes. Now that guy was stuck on himself.

And it wasn’t pretty.

Lady Gaga Is the Queen of Incels

Source: Instagram

Apparently, Lady Gaga is making a bid to be patron saint of incels.

The E! News report about Gaga’s stunt says:

Gaga selected the ‘Knight Finger’ ring for the special occasion, which was created by her longtime pal and fashion activist B. Åkerlund for shopping service Klarna as part of their Get What You Love campaign.

Get what you love? What do Lady Gaga’s fans and half this generation love most? Themselves, of course! Narcissists live their lives alone, even if they marry another person.

And whatever this thing is, it’s not a ring. It’s like a girly, super-lux, bedazzled version of those medieval armor finger claws you can buy at the comic book or martial arts supply store at the mall. I’m pretty sure you have to show your V-card at checkout to buy one.

Stefani’s Valentine’s Day Subversion

Lady Gaga’s Valentine’s Day proposal doesn’t communicate what she thinks it does. | Source: Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com

Lady Gaga frames her self-proposal as a way to support true love and make it more free. But it’s not a “powerful Valentine’s Day message” as E! News describes it:

Lady Gaga is putting a ring on her own finger. This Valentine’s Day, the superstar singer has decided to send a message to the world, giving herself a ring in order to show that we are all free to propose to anyone at any time.

This is an anti-Valentine’s Day message. Your first clue was that Lady Gaga put the ring on her middle finger. She’s trying to profane love, not liberate it.

Valentine’s Day is about loving someone else more than yourself. It’s specifically about loving another after the fashion of “Courtly Love” from the High Middle Ages.

As long as this holiday has been observed, it has been about “loving nobly,” which greatly entails stepping out of oneself to connect with another human being:

…a love at once illicit and morally elevating, passionate and disciplined, humiliating and exalting, human and transcendent.

Contrast that with the kind of self-absorbed, narcissistic culture that finds Lady Gaga’s marriage proposal to herself in any way appealing, laudable, or cute.

Anyone who venerates at this altar of “love” will never grow up. And remain forever alone.

