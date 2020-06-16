Kourtney Kardashian Was the Last ‘Woke’ Member of Her Family – Until Now

Kourtney Kardashian was previously billed as the most “woke” Kardashian.

That is, of course, until she wore Scott Disick’s shirt in a recent Instagram post.

Even though she’s more “woke” than most, she’s still a Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian is just like her sisters.

After previously earning kudos for her “woke” behavior about #BlackLivesMatter, the eldest Kardashian sister took a page from her tacky sister Khloe’s book on trashy behavior.

The moral of the story is, no matter how “woke” she is, Kourtney is still a Kardashian.

We Were All Rooting For Kourtney Kardashian

When #BlackLivesMatter first started going mainstream, Kourtney Kardashian stepped up.

She made an impassioned Instagram post speaking about her children’s “white privilege.” She posted a series of links to Black-owned businesses on her website. And she encouraged her followers to read books about Black history to “educate themselves.”

So she said and did all the right things.

And that, perhaps, is what makes her latest stunt all the more disappointing.

Another Relationship Publicity Stunt?

We’re all aware that Kourtney’s younger sister Khloe is a hot mess when it comes to men. Her relationship with Tristan Thompson can only be described as trashy. Khloe is such a mess that her half-baked attempts at “wokeness” get overshadowed by her man drama.

So what did Kourtney Kardashian learn from this?

Nothing.

Kourtney took to her Instagram this morning to share a photo of herself holding a baby goat.

And what was she wearing in the photo? Her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick’s, flannel shirt.

You’ll recall that Disick recently split from his longtime girlfriend, Sofia Richie, earlier this year. You’ll also recall that he was so down on his luck, at one point, that he checked himself into rehab.

So, Scott Disick could use a little time to himself.

Instead, he’s “on vacation” with Kourtney Kardashian and “the fam.” They’re somewhere in Wyoming “socially distancing” themselves from the rest of humanity, which has its own unique appeal.

Since we’d like to think that Kourtney Kardashian is “woke” or otherwise better than her sisters, we have to remember that at the end of the day, she’s still a Kardashian. And the Kardashians will do anything — literally anything — for headlines.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.