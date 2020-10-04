After Silent Hill, 5 Classic Games Konami Needs to Revive

Konami has re-released some classic games on PC lately.

Metal Gear Solid and Castlevania games are on the list of games already available via GOG.

Here are five other great games that could do with being ported to PC.

Konami has been re-releasing a slew of games to PC lately.

It all started with rumors of a Metal Gear Solid PC rerelease that turned out to be very true.

Since then, Konami has also gone on to release the PC port of Silent Hill 4: The Room, a game originally released in 2004.

With the company starting to bring their back catalog to the PC gaming market, there are a fair few games that need to be on that list.

5. Silent Hill: The Arcade

Silent Hill is easily one of Konami’s most popular and well-known franchises of all time. Since the release of the 4th main game back in 2004, the series has been struggling to stay relevant. Silent Hill: The Arcade was a product of that struggle.

As is typical of the post ‘Team Silent’ games, this game has a nonsense story and terrible voice acting. However, it is also the only game in the series which is a lightgun game. While the arcade certainly provides the best experience for such games, a mouse is a good substitute. Right now the only way to play this game currently is to find an arcade that hasn’t updated its machine since 2008, so a PC port would be welcome.

4. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night might just be the best Castlevania game ever made. It’s part of the reason that the Metroidvania genre took off in my opinion, and right now the only ways to play it are via the PS1 port.

Konami porting Symphony of the night to PC would not only allow it to be played by more people but might also allow modders to expand on the game’s features a bit. Not that the gameplay needs changing, but the ability to play in widescreen would be nice.

3.Suikoden Games

While Final Fantasy holds the crown for PlayStation RPGs thanks to titles like Final Fantasy VII, they weren’t the only games in town. Suikoden is an excellent JRPG from the era that often goes overlooked by many gamers.

While the game was ported to PC in Japan back in the late 90s, the west never had that luxury. It would be great to see the English language version of the game appear on PC outside of emulators. More people need to play and appreciate this series.

2. Metal Gears Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

Since the rest of the Metal Gear Solid series is available on PC in one form or another, wouldn’t completing the set be ideal? Metal Gear Solid 4 has been locked onto the PS3 since it came out back in 2008, limiting the number of people who can enjoy it.

With 1 + 2 being rereleased, and 5 coming to PC at launch it would be great to see 4 working on a modern PC rather than one specific console. This situation only works if PlayStation will let it go of course.

1. P.T.

This is without a doubt the biggest request most gamers have for a PC release. P.T. was the playable teaser for the unreleased Silent Hills reboot of Konami’s famous horror franchise. While the original game didn’t happen, there was no reason to remove this excellent teaser from the PlayStation Store.

While the game it’s a teaser for will never see the light of day, it would be nice for people to experience P.T. as a stand-alone experience. Right now the only way to do that is to spend thousands of dollars on eBay for a PS4 with the demo already installed. It’s up to Konami whether they want to fix that or not, but I wouldn’t hold your breath.