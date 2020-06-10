Kingdom Hearts is expanding beyond the PlayStation console. While that's good news, gamers can expect a convoluted mess of a story line. | Image: charnsitr/shutterstock.com

Posted in: GamingOp-ed
Published:
June 10, 2020 5:17 PM UTC

Kingdom Hearts Coming to Game Pass Won’t Make the Story Easier to Understand

Xbox Game Pass holders will be able to play Kingdom Hearts beginning on Thursday. Maybe they can make sense of the jumbled storyline?
Author: William Worrall @mizushinzui
  • The entire Kingdom Hearts series is coming to Xbox Game Pass on June 11.
  • The release comes only a few months after the series made its debut on the Xbox family of consoles.
  • Even with such ease-of-access to the series, it’s still a hard-to-follow mess.

Kingdom Hearts is coming to Game Pass. Not long ago, it was great to hear that the franchise would be on Xbox One at all. They’ve been mostly locked up at PlayStation since 2002.

Not only can you play the entire series on Xbox One, but now you can do it all with the convince of Game Pass. As great as that is, it’s not going to help the story make any more sense.

This timeline is pretty concise, and even it makes Kingdom Hearts look like a convoluted mess. | Source: Everglow on YouTube

Kingdom Hearts Is Kind of a Mess

I love Kingdom Hearts. Like many fans, I have been invested in the series since the first game came out back in the PS2 era. Even as someone who has played enough of the games to understand the storyline, I know that Kingdom Hearts is a mess.

The first game feels like it’s going for a pretty simple storyline. At least, simple in JRPG terms. It was an adventure, a game about being the chosen one. Then when the series branched out, the storyline turned into a war epic.

Even if you played every single Kingdom Hearts game out there, you’d probably struggle to figure out the convoluted mess of the storyline. (Of course, “understanding” the game still doesn’t mean it makes sense.)

Things Are Only Going to Get Worse

To some people, Kingdom Hearts was basically on a hiatus for years. Only the hardcore fans were aware of the insane number of spinoffs and side-games. There was a lot of hope resting on the third main title to tie things up.

Now it seems like that’s not going to happen at all. It hasn’t been long since we found out that more Kingdom Hearts titles are on the way. If you thought things were a mess before, then you have no idea how insane things are going to get now.

With a cross-platform appeal, Kingdom Hearts is going to continue growing. Keep your eyes peeled for yet more convoluted rubbish pumped into charming world-building and characters.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Sam Bourgi for CCN.com.

Show comments
William Worrall @mizushinzui

William Worrall is a professional writer based out of the UK who has been writing about video and tabletop games for over a decade and has covered industry events such as EGX and UKGE. Contact him at: william.worrall@ccn.com

More of: xbox oneKingdom Hearts

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

Is Valorant Just a Fad?

Your Biggest Fear About PS5 Games Might Be Coming True

Meghan Markle Is Going to Ditch Prince Harry – and Here’s Why

Don’t You Dare Shed a Tear for Lisa Vanderpump

Meghan Markle’s Hollywood Dream Might Crash & Burn – But Not for the Reason You Think

This Stock Market Chart Exposes the Insane Level of Retail Investor FOMO

Report Says U.S. Shale Industry May Collapse, But Oil Price Is Rising

The Fed Has Inflated the Mother of All Stock Market Bubbles

Bungie’s Destiny 2 Roadmap Isn’t Just Ambitious – It’s Surprisingly Refreshing

Sony Veteran’s PS5 Tease Puts Metal Gear Solid Fans on High Alert

It’s Not Mom-Shaming to Scold Kylie Jenner for Her Disgraceful Behavior

5 PS5 Games We Demand to See From Sony’s Next-Gen Reveal

Dow Teeters on Knife Edge Because the Fed May Kill the Money Cannons

Beyonce’s Rumored $100 Million Disney Deal Will Have Meghan Markle Fuming

Trump’s Toothless China Bite is All Bark This Stock Market: UBS

Alia Shawkat is Yet Another Celebrity Who’s Only Sorry She Got Caught

Persona 4 Golden Is Finally Coming to PC

Don’t Be Taken for a Ride: Nikola Corp (NKLA) Is Not the Next Tesla

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Had Everything They ‘Wanted’ – But They Threw It Away

Move Over Ellen DeGeneres, Anna Kendrick Has Something Tone-Deaf to Say

Ne-Yo Gets Emotional at George Floyd’s Funeral – Twitter Buries Him

Why It’s a Bad Sign That Naughty Dog Is Already Floating The Last of Us 3

Dow Tumbles with Boeing But Apple Vaults Nasdaq to Record High

Everyone Knew Stassi Schroeder Was Racist – They Just Chose to Ignore It

You’ll Never Guess What Stock Just Became America’s 3rd-Largest Car Company

The Last of Us Part II: PS4’s Biggest Exclusive Gets Bigger on Day 1

Kate Middleton’s Latest Stunt Was Peak Privilege at Its Worst

A Week Later, I’m Worried We Missed the Point of #BlackoutTuesday

No, Warren Buffett Isn’t Too Old – He’s Just Prudent

That Dino Crisis Remake Was Never Going to Happen – So Why Are You Surprised?

Five Hysterical Charts That Define This Extreme Stock Market

‘Dumb Money’ on Robinhood Is Winning With These Bankrupt Stocks

The Stock Market Is on a Collision Course with Reality & Not Even the Fed Can Save It

Vanderpump Rules Hides a Seedy Side – But the Truth Is Finally Coming Out

Don’t Bet Against a God of War Reveal During Sony’s PS5 Event

Far Cry 6: A ‘New Exotic Setting’ Won’t Save Ubisoft’s Recycled Franchise

Dow Collapses as ‘Psychotic’ Rally Pauses. What Happens Next?

Sony Will Demo PS5’s Most Underrated Feature – And You May Miss It

WHO’s Virus Announcement Adds Voltage to Stunning Stock Market Rally

Cyberpunk 2077 Launch Snub Pours Gasoline to Google Stadia Dumpster Fire

The Stock Market Is Looking Bullish – So Why Don’t Americans Agree?

Kylie Jenner Killed Influencer Culture – But She Didn’t Do It Alone

Hartley Sawyer Fired For Racist Tweets – You’re Next, Ellen Degeneres

The Economy Is in Shambles, But Don’t Expect a Discount on Your Xbox Series X

The Dow Just Soared Again – But Will the Federal Reserve Spoil the Party?

Nancy Pelosi’s Kente Cloth Stunt Is the Most Boomer Move of BLM

Tesla Smashes Its Record High – Here’s Why It’s Just Getting Started

You’ll Regret Betting Big on Another Titanic Oil Price Rally

This Royal Family Member Just Confirmed All Our Meghan Markle Suspicions

Marijuana Stocks Could Be the Best Place to Hide in Today’s Market