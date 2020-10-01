Kim Kardashian Proves Her ‘Law Degree’ is More Publicity Bait

Kim Kardashian ‘celebrated’ studying for the bar exam with tequila shots. You’d think she’d grow up at nearly 40 years old.
Kim Kardashian,
Kim Kardashian's thirst for tequila pales in comparison to her desire for publicity. At this point, who's really surprised? | Source: Shutterstock.com
  • Kim Kardashian ‘celebrated’ studying for her bar exam with tequila shots.
  • You’d think she was a 21-year-old party girl instead of a nearly-40-year-old mother of four.
  • It looks like she’s using her ‘law degree’ for publicity — which isn’t shocking at all.

Kim Kardashian needs attention again, everyone.

The nearly-40-year-old mother of four recently posted a video of herself taking ‘shots’ of tequila with her law school mentors to celebrate her ‘studies’ for the upcoming bar exam.

You’d think that she’d have outgrown acting like a childish idiot at this stage of her life — and you’d be wrong.

Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Need To Take Tequila Shots

Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney — who “mentor” Kim Kardashian as she studies to be an attorney, allegedly — decided to ‘celebrate’ the fact that Kim was doing more than just posing for the cameras.

And they decided that the best way to show an aspiring attorney that she’s on the right path is with tequila shots.

View this post on Instagram

Kim via IG Story tonight! (September 30, 2020)

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Updates (@kimkardashiansnap) on

This would be cute if she was 21-years-old, just starting out in life, and with not a care in the world. But when someone is pushing 40, a mother of four, with an entire career (for better or worse, we have to call it that) under her belt, taking tequila shots while cursing like a sailor on your Instagram Live stories is nothing short of disgraceful and distasteful.

There are also more than a few people who are wondering how it’s possible that Kim Kardashian can ‘study to be a lawyer’ when she has no bachelor’s degree and never spent a day inside a law school classroom, as you can see in the video below.

Grow Up, Kim

Yes, it’s a good thing that Kim Kardashian is doing something besides posing and preening for the camera. And while there aren’t any signs of her children running around, this isn’t the first time she’s displayed questionable mothering skills.

But one really has to wonder why Kardashian feels this behavior is appropriate at any age, let alone at an age where she should be a mother and an aspiring attorney. How does this demonstrate that she’s professional enough to handle the stresses of being a lawyer?

Spoiler alert: it doesn’t.

Kim Kardashian
People see Kim Kardashian as nothing more than an attention seeker, as well she deserves. | Source: Twitter

It looks like, once again, that Kim Kardashian is only doing things for publicity — and this new “lawyer” role is nothing more than another ploy for attention.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Samburaj Das edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

