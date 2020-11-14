Kim Kardashian Got Dragged For Her Performative Quarantine and I Love It

Social media dragged Kim Kardashian for her performative quarantine.

Her birthday vacation — complete with sister Khloe’s admission of testing positive for COVID-19 — felt very Marie-Antoinette, “let them eat cake,” in its approach.

But I, for one, am here for Kardashian getting dragged by her heavily-dyed roots.

In case no one’s noticed, we’re in the middle of a global pandemic. However, for Kim Kardashian, it was more important to vacation in Tahiti with her family than to keep them safe.

After all, a girl only turns 40 once in her life, and what better way to celebrate it than with a vacation in the middle of all-new COVID-19 infection rates?

So much for the thought that old girl would finally grow up now that she hit the big 4-0.

But while Americans remain divided across party lines, the one thing we all can take comfort in is that Kim Kardashian is getting dragged for her life all over social media.

And I’m here for every inch of it!

Kim Kardashian Is Particularly Tone-Deaf

Since March 2020, California has been under a quasi-travel ban. Without getting too deep into the weeds of what that means, Governor Gavin Newsom basically told his constituents that they can travel if they have to (for work and such), but they should really stay home otherwise.

Kim Kardashian must not have gotten that memo, because according to Elle Magazine, she just said “meh” and booked an exclusive vacation for her and her family (because getting paid to do nothing is, like, mega stressful, guys):

Kim Kardashian and her family ignored these guidelines again so Kim could celebrate her 40th birthday with a six-day vacation in Tahiti, according to E!. She rented a private island and flew all her guests using a private jet. These out-of-state trips are something the family has done several times this year, controversially and despite soaring COVID numbers across the country.

This vacation came shortly after Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19. You can check out the video of Khloe confirming her diagnosis below.

So not only is Kim Kardashian flitting around the world during a pandemic, but she’s doing so with a family member that previously tested positive for COVID-19. Is there no limit to her tone-deafness?

The Social Media Dragging Is Glorious

In what can only be called a small comfort, social media is dragging Kim Kardashian by her heavily-dyed roots, and I’m here for all of it.

As a country, the United States is divided. But if there’s one thing we can all unite over, it’s a mutual disgust of Kim Kardashian and her Marie-Antoinette-style antics.