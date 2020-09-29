Khloe Kardashian Gives Us All She Has to Offer – Another New Face

Another new day, another new face for Khloe Kardashian. Does she even have anything else to offer to the world anymore?
  • at UTC 6:57 PM
Khloe Kardashian
The Kardashians doing what they do best: looking at a camera. | Source: Instagram
  • Another day, another new face for Khloe Kardashian.
  • The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star posted a photo of her new look to social media, and Twitter is going crazy about it — just not in a good way.
  • Can she really offer anything besides her face anymore?

Khloe Kardashian is at it again.

The attention-seeking “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star — as if there’s any other kind — posted a picture of yet another “new look” for herself, and Twitter is going crazy about it. But, of course, it’s not in the way that can necessarily be considered a “good” thing.

But the real question is, what is Khlogre doing — besides changing her face like most people change the oil on their cars — that’s truly newsworthy?

Khloe Kardashian Has A New Face

So…let’s take a look at what Khloe Kardashian looks like today.

Khloe Kardashian
Let’s not compare Khloe Kardashian to Beyonce, please. Only one has real talent. | Source: Twitter

This isn’t the first time that the youngest Kardashian sister has debuted a new face. The first time around, it was a curiosity — and, arguably, even newsworthy. After all, we all know that the Kardashians are only famous for being famous — it’s not like anyone was expecting them to announce anything that wasn’t shallow and superficial.

But I’m quite confident that she wasn’t expecting the negative reaction she got on social media.

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe gets some GoT heat. | Source: Twitter

She May Look Better, But She’s Not Acting Better

To be fair, this new look — and all of her “new looks,” really — are a huge improvement over what she started out with.

But none of Khloe Kardashian’s good looks will change the fact that she’s just a terrible person.

Let’s remember that this is the woman who nearly single-handedly destroyed Jordyn Woods because Woods allegedly “kissed” Tristan Thompson — only for it to come out, later, that it was all for the ratings. And “Khlogre” only stopped her nonsense when Jordyn Woods finally called her out on her nonsense after months of non-stop harassment — as you can see in the video below.

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t have anything to offer but her face, anyway — so it’s no wonder that this is making the news.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Aaron Weaver edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

Comments

* All comments must be approved by staff before appearing on CCN.com. We do not allow bad language, hate speech, nor verbal attacks on staff or other commentators. Some comments may be edited for clarification or if they are in breach of our comment policy. If you wish to delete your comment or data, please contact us.

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Most Commented

Related Stories:

Recent News:

Follow Us

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

CCN.com is a global news site with journalists in the U.S., UK, Europe, and Asia. We cover financial markets, business, politics, showbiz, sports, and gaming. Opinionated articles are clearly marked with “Op-Ed.”

Editorial Team

Chief Editor: Samburaj Das – samburaj@ccn.com
U.S. Editor: Aaron Weaver – aaron.weaver@ccn.com
Financial Editor: Sam Bourgi – sam.bourgi@ccn.com
Director and Founder: Jonas Borchgrevink -jonas.borchgrevink@ccn.com
HR and Recruiting: Pamela Meropiali – pamela.meropiali@ccn.com
Sales Manager: Pankaj Upadhyay – pankaj@ccn.com.

© 2020 Copyright: Hawkfish AS. Address: Drengsrudhagen 6, 1385, Asker, Norway. 