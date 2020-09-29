Khloe Kardashian Gives Us All She Has to Offer – Another New Face

Another day, another new face for Khloe Kardashian.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star posted a photo of her new look to social media, and Twitter is going crazy about it — just not in a good way.

Can she really offer anything besides her face anymore?

Khloe Kardashian is at it again.

The attention-seeking “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star — as if there’s any other kind — posted a picture of yet another “new look” for herself, and Twitter is going crazy about it. But, of course, it’s not in the way that can necessarily be considered a “good” thing.

But the real question is, what is Khlogre doing — besides changing her face like most people change the oil on their cars — that’s truly newsworthy?

Khloe Kardashian Has A New Face

So…let’s take a look at what Khloe Kardashian looks like today.

This isn’t the first time that the youngest Kardashian sister has debuted a new face. The first time around, it was a curiosity — and, arguably, even newsworthy. After all, we all know that the Kardashians are only famous for being famous — it’s not like anyone was expecting them to announce anything that wasn’t shallow and superficial.

But I’m quite confident that she wasn’t expecting the negative reaction she got on social media.

She May Look Better, But She’s Not Acting Better

To be fair, this new look — and all of her “new looks,” really — are a huge improvement over what she started out with.

But none of Khloe Kardashian’s good looks will change the fact that she’s just a terrible person.

Let’s remember that this is the woman who nearly single-handedly destroyed Jordyn Woods because Woods allegedly “kissed” Tristan Thompson — only for it to come out, later, that it was all for the ratings. And “Khlogre” only stopped her nonsense when Jordyn Woods finally called her out on her nonsense after months of non-stop harassment — as you can see in the video below.

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t have anything to offer but her face, anyway — so it’s no wonder that this is making the news.

