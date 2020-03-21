Kenny Rogers Dies, Singer Robbed Of Big Memorial Due To Covid-19

Country icon Kenny Rogers has died at the age of 81.

“The Gambler” hit-maker passed away of natural causes on Friday.

His family are choosing not to give him a significant memorial due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Country music icon Kenny Rogers passed away from natural causes on Friday night at the age of 81. At the time of writing, further details about the legendary singer’s death haven’t been released. Fans the world over will have to wait to celebrate Rogers as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on.

Kenny Rogers Won’t Get A Big Memorial

Although Rogers certainly deserves a prominent memorial to pay homage to his decades-long career, he won’t be getting one. His family released a statement explaining they will be holding a private ceremony because of the national emergency. A public memorial may follow at a later date.

That hasn’t stopped Twitter lighting up in honor of the fallen “Islands in the Stream” singer, with tributes pouring in from far and wide.

Rogers Has One Up On The Rest Of Us

Kenny Rogers isn’t the only individual to be robbed of the service they deserve. With strict instructions in place across the globe for social gatherings to be avoided at all costs, thousands are being forced to give their loved ones sub-par send-offs.

Funerals and memorial services are just the tips of the iceberg. Many high schools have been shut down suddenly to stop the spread of the coronavirus, with a devastating impact.

Schools in the UK closed their doors on Friday for the foreseeable future. While some students think this is the best thing ever, others are left worrying about what’s to come.

Teenagers have swiftly lost their proms, their graduation ceremonies, and their right to experience landmark moments. It’s highly likely that students will be judged on their predicted grades and not the grades they actually could’ve achieved.

With no light at the end of the tunnel and no definite answer as to when this will end, many more families can expect to lose loved ones before their time. Kenny Rogers can be lamented by throwing on a CD and belting out a tune or two in his honor.

Legions of fans will likely attend a public memorial at a later date. As for the rest of us that will say goodbye to people during these already testing times, there are no do-overs.

