Kelly Stafford Proves Her Husband Matthew Is a Terrible Decision-Maker

Detroit Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the news because of his wife.

Kelly Stafford went full ‘Karen’ on her Instagram feed, claiming Michigan was a ‘dictatorship.’

She later walked her comments back, but it’s not the first time Matthew’s wife has made him look foolish.

Matthew Stafford is a divisive NFL quarterback. Some people think he’s overrated. Some people think he’s just stuck on the wrong team. His wife, Kelly Stafford, is proving that he is definitely caught in an awful situation.

Kelly Stafford Goes Full ‘Karen’

Kelly Stafford is no longer allowed to go bowling.

That, apparently, makes Michigan a “dictatorship.”

Due to a recent surge in Covid-19 cases, Michigan has halted its reopening and reenacted harsher restrictions to slow the spread of the disease. Indoor dining services, bars, movie theaters, schools, and yes, bowling allies are banned until further notice.

And Kelly Stafford simply cannot handle it.

She took to Instagram, put on her favorite filter, and went full princess on her 270k followers.

Stafford said,

I’m so over it. I’m over living in this dictatorship we call Michigan.

Uh, duh, Kelly. Everyone is over it. There’s not one person in this country who isn’t ‘over’ this deadly pandemic. The difference is, some of us are willing to sacrifice for the greater good.

We aren’t all so privileged that the second things don’t go our way, we throw a tantrum.

She tried to frame the motivation for her rants as support for small business owners, but her next statement shows what really upset her:

I do not like living in a place where they tell me what I can and cannot do.

Well, when you’re a princess who married into American royalty, I bet that isn’t very pleasant.

The Hypocrisy Is Cringeworthy

In a hilarious turn of events, Kelly Stafford immediately failed to practice what she was preaching. In the same batch of IG stories where she claimed she was trying to help small businesses, she posted videos of herself walking through a Target.

Way to look out for the little guy, Kelly!

The truth is that covid-19 overwhelmingly affects communities of color and communities in financial distress, not white women who married millionaires and can afford personal trainers and baths of wheatgrass.

Why should she have to change her lifestyle to help these vulnerable people? It’s so unfair for her!

Please. Nobody feels sorry for you, Kelly.

Is This Why Matthew Stafford Struggles?

Poor Matthew Stafford. I cannot imagine what it’s like living with this woman. It’s not like this is the first time she’s gone full ‘Karen.’

In 2017, she criticized Colin Kaepernick for not kneeling during the national anthem.

That obviously hasn’t aged well.

She’s since apologized for her ignorance, and she’s already apologized for her latest rant:

But the fact is that Kelly Stafford has a platform she didn’t earn.

She doesn’t have a following because she’s interesting in any particular way. She has a platform because she married into fame and fortune. She’s famous for being the wife of a football player. Bravo.

Take your winning lottery ticket, and enjoy the rest of your life. But please, stop ruining our day with your tone-deaf takes.

