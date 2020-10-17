Kate Middleton? Meghan Markle? Who’s the Most Stylish Royal?

Duchess Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle? Who is the most stylish royal of 2020? The Google machine has spoken! Let’s find out!
  • Published: 6 hours ago
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton
There's only one winner here. | Source: (i) Joe Giddens/Pool via REUTERS (ii) Madame Figaro/AFP PHOTO; Edited by CCN
  • The chatter around who is the most stylish royal is never-ending.
  • Thanks to an umbrella company, we’ve got a firm idea of who topped the charts in 2020.
  • Was it Meghan or Kate? Let’s find out!

It’s a question asked often, and many women see it as somewhat demeaning that two individuals, such as Meghan Markle and Duchess Kate Middleton, are judged continuously on what they wear.

It’s a big deal, though, especially to fans of the royals and fashion alike, and as long as the talk is all about clothes and style and doesn’t throw any shade on the actual bodies of the women involved, it’s all a bit of fun.

Which brings us to the question – who is the most stylish royal of 2020?

There are no judges – Google decides all in this debate

Sure, this isn’t an actual fashion show, and there aren’t any judges involved. The decision will be made by the all-powerful Google search engines, which records which royal has been featured more in internet searches on fashion.

Royal umbrella maker, Fulton Umbrellas, is the company behind the research of the results.

Let’s see what the computer says!

It should surprise no one that Kate Middleton is the most stylish royal of 2020. | Source: Twitter

Duchess Kate Middleton is the most stylish royal in 2020!

Come on, did you really think the result was in doubt? Seriously?

Of course Duchess Kate was going to win! Her elegant style is timeless and adored by millions of fans worldwide.

So influential is the Duchess of Cambridge that whatever she wears usually means instant recognition for the company and designer behind it.

David Reiss, Founder of Reiss, commented:

There is no question that Kate choosing to wear Reiss has impacted our brand. We have noticed a significant increase in terms of brand interest and awareness globally, strengthening existing markets and attracting attention in markets we are yet to enter.

One thing fans love about the style and brand that Kate Middleton wears is that the overall look is easily attained without a royal bank balance!

With lookalike items readily available on sites like Amazon, those who follow Duchess Kate’s style enjoy keeping an eye on her latest outfits. One follower claimed:

Her look is so timeless and elegant. You could wear her outfits five to 10 years from now and still look fresh and well put together.

Duchess Kate is a style icon. | Source: Twitter

Meghan Markle came in second

I know it’s a terrible thing to say, but even in an area where Meghan is supposed to excel, she still fails to measure up to the Duchess of Cambridge. There are times where I honestly feel for Meghan Markle.

This is one of them.

She’s supposed to be a fashion icon, living in California, signing Netflix deals, and appearing on Powerful Women seminars. Yet, Duchess Kate Middleton outshines her on a visit to a local hospital.

It’s no wonder Meghan spent her time as a royal jealous of the profile Kate has and trying her best to work her way out of her sister-in-law’s shadow.

In fact, according to the poll researchers, Meghan has seen interest in her dip considerably this year, which is undoubtedly concerning for someone who has built her entire future career around her brand?

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Duchess Kate Middleton is the most fashionable royal of all time

There, I said it.

I know I’ll get some blowback from the Princess Diana fans out there, and I’m okay with that. Diana was a fashion icon in her own right, but I think Duchess Kate has got to the point where she’s snared that top spot for her own.

Kate has eclipsed Diana as the most stylish royal ever in my opinion. | Source: Twitter

Could Diana have been the Queen of royal fashion had she not been so tragically taken from us so young? Absolutely. But we’ll never know.

What we do know is that her daughter-in-law is continuing her legacy of effortless fashion while growing into her role as Queen consort.

As for Meghan? Well, there’s always time for her to learn a few things from Kate about how to carry herself.

Samburaj Das edited this article for CCN - Capital & Celeb News. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

  • Modified: 1 day ago
Aubrey Hansen
Aubrey Hansen
I'm a full-time royal & entertainment commentator at CCN. I've had my opinions and links to my work on the royal family featured by outlets such as The Daily Mail, International Business Times, and The Express. Reach me at aubrey.hansen@ccn.com, visit my Muck Rack profile here, or my LinkedIn profile here. Aubrey Hansen is a Trusted Journalist.
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Follow Us

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

CCN – Capital & Celeb News, also known as CCN Markets, CCN, and CCN.com, is a global news site with journalists in the U.S., UK, Europe, and Asia. We cover financial markets, business, politics, showbiz, sports, and gaming. Opinionated articles are clearly marked with “Opinion.” CCN.com is a part of Hawkfish AS, a Norwegian Media Company with regional offices in the U.S., Canada, and India.

Editorial Team

Chief Editor: Samburaj Das – samburaj@ccn.com
U.S. Editor: Aaron Weaver – aaron.weaver@ccn.com
Financial Editor: Sam Bourgi – sam.bourgi@ccn.com
Director and Founder: Jonas Borchgrevink -jonas.borchgrevink@ccn.com
HR and Recruiting: Pamela Meropiali – pamela.meropiali@ccn.com
Sales Manager: Pankaj Upadhyay – pankaj@ccn.com.

© 2020 Copyright: Hawkfish AS. All Rights Reserved. Address: Drengsrudhagen 6, 1385, Asker, Norway. Sister-site: Hacked – Protection against online Abuse and Cybercrime.