Kate Middleton? Meghan Markle? Who’s the Most Stylish Royal?

The chatter around who is the most stylish royal is never-ending.

Thanks to an umbrella company, we’ve got a firm idea of who topped the charts in 2020.

Was it Meghan or Kate? Let’s find out!

It’s a question asked often, and many women see it as somewhat demeaning that two individuals, such as Meghan Markle and Duchess Kate Middleton, are judged continuously on what they wear.

It’s a big deal, though, especially to fans of the royals and fashion alike, and as long as the talk is all about clothes and style and doesn’t throw any shade on the actual bodies of the women involved, it’s all a bit of fun.

Which brings us to the question – who is the most stylish royal of 2020?

There are no judges – Google decides all in this debate

Sure, this isn’t an actual fashion show, and there aren’t any judges involved. The decision will be made by the all-powerful Google search engines, which records which royal has been featured more in internet searches on fashion.

Royal umbrella maker, Fulton Umbrellas, is the company behind the research of the results.

Let’s see what the computer says!

Duchess Kate Middleton is the most stylish royal in 2020!

Come on, did you really think the result was in doubt? Seriously?

Of course Duchess Kate was going to win! Her elegant style is timeless and adored by millions of fans worldwide.

So influential is the Duchess of Cambridge that whatever she wears usually means instant recognition for the company and designer behind it.

David Reiss, Founder of Reiss, commented:

There is no question that Kate choosing to wear Reiss has impacted our brand. We have noticed a significant increase in terms of brand interest and awareness globally, strengthening existing markets and attracting attention in markets we are yet to enter.

One thing fans love about the style and brand that Kate Middleton wears is that the overall look is easily attained without a royal bank balance!

With lookalike items readily available on sites like Amazon, those who follow Duchess Kate’s style enjoy keeping an eye on her latest outfits. One follower claimed:

Her look is so timeless and elegant. You could wear her outfits five to 10 years from now and still look fresh and well put together.

Meghan Markle came in second

I know it’s a terrible thing to say, but even in an area where Meghan is supposed to excel, she still fails to measure up to the Duchess of Cambridge. There are times where I honestly feel for Meghan Markle.

This is one of them.

She’s supposed to be a fashion icon, living in California, signing Netflix deals, and appearing on Powerful Women seminars. Yet, Duchess Kate Middleton outshines her on a visit to a local hospital.

It’s no wonder Meghan spent her time as a royal jealous of the profile Kate has and trying her best to work her way out of her sister-in-law’s shadow.

In fact, according to the poll researchers, Meghan has seen interest in her dip considerably this year, which is undoubtedly concerning for someone who has built her entire future career around her brand?

Duchess Kate Middleton is the most fashionable royal of all time

There, I said it.

I know I’ll get some blowback from the Princess Diana fans out there, and I’m okay with that. Diana was a fashion icon in her own right, but I think Duchess Kate has got to the point where she’s snared that top spot for her own.

Could Diana have been the Queen of royal fashion had she not been so tragically taken from us so young? Absolutely. But we’ll never know.

What we do know is that her daughter-in-law is continuing her legacy of effortless fashion while growing into her role as Queen consort.

As for Meghan? Well, there’s always time for her to learn a few things from Kate about how to carry herself.