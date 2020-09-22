Kate Middleton Just Needed to Pout to Get Her Way

Kate Middleton successfully got her infamous “Tatler” cover story changed.

The changes came after the Duchess of Cambridge — via a Buckingham Palace rep — petitioned the publication to do so.

Interestingly, the lies about Meghan Markle remain in the story, proving once again what the real motive was.

Kate Middleton only has to pout and stomp her feet.

In a move that the Palace is calling a “victory,” the Duchess of Cambridge successfully got Tatler Magazine to change that infamous cover story. Specifically, she got passages about her family that she called “a string of cruel lies” deleted.

Interestingly, however, the lies about Meghan Markle stayed in the story…proving once again what the real motive was behind this change.

Kate Middleton Claims “Tatler” Was “Cruel”

The “string of cruel lies” that Kate Middleton got deleted from her Tatler cover story included:

claims that her mother, Carole Middleton, was a “terrible snob,”

claims that her sister, Pippa Middleton, was likened to Hyacinth Bucket (a character on the British television show “Keeping Up Appearances” who’s characterized as a lower-middle-class social climber),

claims that Kate, herself, was “perilously thin,” and

claims that she felt “exhausted and trapped” by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to depart as active members of the British royal family.

In a statement, the Tatler’s parent company claimed they removed the statements because they wanted to protect their “long-standing relationship” with the British royal family.

But Were Those Statements Really Cruel?

Let’s take a look at these allegedly “cruel” claims against Kate Middleton.

The Tatler’s claims were nowhere near as terrible as the things that Meghan Markle has been accused of doing. Remember when the British gutter press accused the Duchess of Sussex of murder-by-proxy because she liked to eat avocados while pregnant with Archie? I’d say that was “a cruel lie,” wouldn’t you?

Second, this is far from the first time Carole and Pippa Middleton have been accused of being social climbers. Before Meghan Markle came onto the scene, much ado was made about the fact that Carole Middleton, particularly, spent ridiculous amounts of money on herself and her parties to fit in with the “elite” crowd.

Kate Middleton herself was deemed a “social climber” when she first got with Prince William, and the press has made clear that the Duchess of Cambridge comes from a long line of social climbers, which is how she maneuvered her way into being the future Queen Consort of England.

Finally, it’s interesting how the lies about Meghan Markle — particularly the claim that the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex are at constant loggerheads, a claim which both women have repeatedly denied — remain in the Kate Middleton cover story. I guess it’s pretty obvious what the real goal of the Tatler article was: to, once again, trash Meghan Markle, while maintaining a relationship with the British royal family…trading dignity for access, in other words.

