Kate Middleton Is No Longer “the People’s Duchess” – She’s “The Firm’s” Robot

Kate Middleton is slowly changing her image.

The future Queen Consort is all about looking the part.

This is proof that “The Firm” has full control over her now.

Kate Middleton is no longer her own person.

The future Queen Consort is being molded in the image of “The Firm,” to the point that she’s no longer her own woman.

“Waity Katey” is now nothing more than a pawn in the British Royal Family’s press game.

Kate Middleton: From Regular Girl To Future Queen

A woman preparing to be Queen needs to look and play the part. And Kate Middleton is no different.

When “Waity Katey” first started dating Prince William, she had a very different style and demeanor. Seven years later, she walked down the aisle as a poised and confident woman, ready to assume the title of future Queen Consort.

Watch her stiffen up through the years:

Royal author Tom Quinn explains her shift,

Her clothing almost began to reflect what people saw in her character, a kind of restraint, kind of modesty almost.

That was, in part, a function of her age. But it was also a function of her role.

Now, however, “The Firm” is taking over in a much more prominent way.

‘Watching Closely’

We told you yesterday that senior royals are “closely watching” Kate Middleton and Prince William. They’re making sure Middleton toes the line.

No longer will the Duchess of Cambridge make Instagram posts showing her as “one of her people.” The Cambridges, it seems, are closed off to the public they serve. They’re now preparing to be members of “The Firm,” and the senior royals won’t have it any other way.

No one expects the royals to be anything less than, well, royal. Much ado is made about Meghan Markle not being “one of them” by the British gutter press. And when Kate Middleton and Prince William handled their own press, they ended up with the “Tatler” cover story that refuses to die.

But in that same breath, it’s lunacy to suggest that Kate Middleton is “the People’s Duchess.” Because the more time goes on, the more it’s become apparent that she’s nothing more than a willing pawn in “The Firm’s” media manipulation. And she doesn’t seem to want it any other way.

