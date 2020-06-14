Kate Middleton Has No One to Blame But Herself for the Meghan Markle Comparisons

Kate Middleton wants the comparisons between her and Meghan Markle to stop, according to royal insiders.

This new revelation is, once again, because of the now-infamous “Tatler” cover story.

But Middleton, arguably, was the first to start with the comparisons.

Kate Middleton is upset again.

The Duchess of Fragility is still mad about the now-infamous “Tatler” cover story and has released a statement through “royal insiders” claiming that she’s “keen” to get rid of the comparisons between herself and Meghan Markle.

But aside from Middleton calling more attention to the “Tatler” cover story, she’s only crying uncle now that her plan to inextricably link Markle with all that’s gone wrong in British society has backfired on her. And frankly, it’s exhausting.

What’s Got Kate Middleton All Upset Now?

Aside from providing “Tatler” with the best publicity they’ve had in their lives, Kate Middleton has apparently told royal insider Duncan Larcombe that she’s still devastated by the society magazine’s allegations that she’s “exhausted.”

That is such an extremely cruel and wounding barb. It’s disgusting. It’s sexist and woman-shaming at its very worst. The piece is full of lies. The whole thing is class snobbery at its very worst.

Most people have been called far worse by far better—just ask Meghan Markle what it was like to be told that she “fuels human rights abuses, drugs, and murder” because she served avocado toast to her guests.

I guess the Duchess of Sussex needs to “suck it up” when she’s being touted as the next Pol Pot over some delicious avocados (try them with salt, cilantro, and tomatoes—seriously, they’re amazing). But we should all rush to give first aid the Duchess of Cambridge as she hurls herself onto a fainting couch because she was called “exhausted.”

If the worst thing the British press will ever say about Kate Middleton is that she was “exhausted,” she’ll have lived a very charmed life.

She Was The One Who Started It All

The same royal insider who claims that Kate Middleton is devastated over being called “exhausted” said the future Queen Consort is “keen” to tell the press to stop comparing her to her infamous sister-in-law:

It’s almost as though they want to draw a line in the sand where it’s gone a bit too far. We know William and Kate are very sensitive about comparisons with Meghan. The narrative of that falling out between William and Kate and Harry and Meghan touches a nerve.

That would be very noble if indeed it were true.

If you believe a recent bombshell report—which is at the crux of Prince Harry’s lawsuit against “The Sun” and other British papers—much of the British press’s feeding frenzy against Meghan Markle came courtesy of Kensington Palace itself.

Christian Jones, who was the Cambridge’s former press secretary, was reportedly paid very handsomely to provide “inside scoops” about Markle, and there’s some intimation that Kensington Palace did this to throw the scent off of Prince William, who was allegedly creeping around with Rose Hanbury at the time.

Even if you believe Jones’ denial of the accusation—and even if you believe that Prince William and Kate Middleton had nothing to do with the blood-thirsty feeding frenzy against Meghan Markle—there were plenty of opportunities for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to put their foot down and demand the press put an end to it all. But they did nothing to stop it.

Kate Middleton said that she wants the press to stop comparing her to Meghan Markle. But maybe she shouldn’t have opened that Pandora’s Box in the first place.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.