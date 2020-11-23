Menu | Stories

The Kardashians Reveal Their True Colors – And It’s Time They’re Ignored

The Kardashians showed us who they really are during the pandemic. Time to believe them — and ignore them from hereinout.
  • Published: 4 hours ago
The Kardashians
It's time The Kardashians are seen for what they really are. | Source: Shutterstock.com
  • The Kardashians showed us all who they really were when America was at its lowest point.
  • They proved themselves to be self-centered, out-of-touch elitists whose sole talent was getting attention for “engagement” and clicks.
  • It’s time to pay them in dust — as they deserve.

The Kardashians have shown us who they are, time and time again.

They have demonstrated, beyond all reasonable doubt, that they’re self-absorbed, shallow, and narcissistic. They have no concern for anyone except themselves or anything beyond their “engagement” and clicks.

They are the living, breathing embodiment of the influencer stereotype: vapid, one-dimensional, non-existent outside of their self-created bubble.

It’s time we finally believe them — and “cancel” them once and for all by ignoring them.

The Kardashians Get Paid In Attention

This is far from the first time that the Kardashians have been called out for their bad behavior.

Over the course of the past year, they’ve lied about being billionaires (doesn’t that seem so long ago?), they’ve lied about breaking up with their baby daddies, and they’ve lied about their former best friends…all in the name of engagement and clicks.

And as if their performative activism on behalf of #BlackLivesMatter wasn’t bad enough, they capped it off with a performative quarantine in “honor” of Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday…again, in the name of engagement and clicks.

The Kardashians
We can only hope, Sabrina. We can only hope. | Source: Twitter

What a terrible way to live.

COVID-19 Killed Many Americans — And Many Famous-Only-For-Being-Famous Careers

In the wake of more than 250,000 dead Americans, and a global pandemic, these antics are no longer funny or engaging. They’re gross and boring. Even Khloe’s response to testing positive for COVID-19 seems like a bad mockery, or a telenovela, than an actual diagnosis, as you can see in the video below.

As The Atlantic reports:

Popular culture has always rewarded Kardashian-style spectacle, perhaps because that spectacle has been leavened with the striving, bickering banality showcased on reality TV. But the ensuing scorn shows that her calculation was off: The pandemic has been so deeply and universally disruptive that flaunting one’s escape from it triggers more disgust than fascination. This leaves the Kardashian class stranded for now. What are these celebrities for if not to flaunt luxury and impunity? The answer—which may not be shocking but is now definitive—appears to be that they’re for nothing at all.

The true “currency” of the Kardashians is attention. It’s time to deprive them of that, once and for all, and ignore them.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Samburaj Das edited this article for CCN - Capital & Celeb News. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

  • Modified: 3 hours ago
Bernadette Giacomazzo
Bernadette Giacomazzo
Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more. She is also the author of The Uprising series and is the CEO of the acclaimed G-Force Marketing & Publicity firm, which has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter and has scored film, television, radio, and print placements for celebrity clientele worldwide. Reach her via email. Visit her LinkedIn profile here.
Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
  • kanye west, Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
CCN – Capital & Celeb News, also known as CCN Markets, CCN, and CCN.com, is a global news site with journalists in the U.S., UK, Europe, and Asia. We cover financial markets, business, politics, showbiz, sports, and gaming. Opinionated articles are clearly marked with “Opinion.” CCN.com is a part of Hawkfish AS, a Norwegian Media Company with regional offices in the U.S., Canada, and India.

Sister Site: Hacked – Protection against Online Abuse and Cybercrime.

Editorial Team

Founder and Chief Editor: Jonas Borchgrevink – jonas.borchgrevink@ccn.com
Editor: Samburaj Das – samburaj@ccn.com
U.S. Editor: Aaron Weaver – aaron.weaver@ccn.com
Financial Editor: Sam Bourgi – sam.bourgi@ccn.com
HR and Recruiting: Pamela Meropiali – pamela.meropiali@ccn.com
Sales Manager: Pankaj Upadhyay – pankaj@ccn.com.

Phone number: +47 98 48 24 99

© 2020 Copyright: Hawkfish AS. All Rights Reserved. Address: Drengsrudhagen 6, 1385, Asker, Norway.