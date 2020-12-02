The Real Reason Kardashian-Alumn Larsa Pippen Was With Malik Beasley

Larsa Pippen was caught snuggling with married NBA player Malik Beasley, proving that even though the Kardashians ditched her, she’s still family.



The Kardashians kept Larsa Pippen around just long enough to corrupt her. | Source: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images/AFP

Basketball player Malik Beasley was recently caught getting cozy with Larsa Pippen.

Beasley’s wife was reportedly ‘blindsided’ by the incident.

Pippen, the former best friend of Kim Kardashian, is proving that she’s learned from her time with the family.

Just like any Kardashian, Larsa Pippen is using drama to raise her profile. And, of course, she’s using an NBA player to get there. This time it’s Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley.

Even though she was never an official family member, Larsa Pippen is proving that just hanging out with the Kardashians is enough to turn you over to the Darkside.

And the real reason she’s been cuddling up to Malik Beasley is as shallow as you think.

Malik Beasley Is Having a Rough Offseason

TMZ just released a photo of Larsa Pippen getting friendly with Malik Beasley in Miami. There’s only one problem.

Malik Beasley is married with a child. And his wife, Montana Yao, was not happy.

According to TMZ, Yao was ‘blindsided’ by the photo, and she’s so upset that she ‘doesn’t know if things will be salvageable with Malik.’

Malik Beasley, meanwhile, is adding on to an already tumultuous offseason. He was charged with felony gun threats and fifth-degree drug possession in October. Beasley allegedly pointed an assault rifle at a family observing his house as part of a ‘Parade of Homes.’

But before all of this drama, Beasley was having the best stretch of NBA career. And the Minnesota Timberwolves, along with Larsa Pippen, took notice.

Larsa Pippen Smelled an Opportunity

Beasley was coming off of a hot streak where he scored over 20 points per game in 14 games he played with Minnesota. And Minnesota rewarded him with a 4-year, $60 million contract.

That, apparently, was enough to grab 46-year-old Larsa Pippen’s attention. Within less than two weeks after the ink dried on the contract, Pippen was spotted holding hands with the 24-year-old Beasley.

Forget that he has a child. Forget that he has a wife. Malik Beasley represented a second shot at relevancy and money for Larsa Pippen.

And since she was trained in the Kardashian ways, money and relevancy are far more important to this hollow woman than integrity.

Malik Beasley is obviously at fault as well. But Pippen should know better. She’s been around the block.

The Kardashians Have Been Doing This For a While

Basketball players, cheating, fame, money–these are the four tenets of being a Kardashian. Larsa Pippen should know, she used to be best friends with Kim.

Pippen and all of the Kardashians have since unfollowed each other, suggesting these adult teenagers are embroiled in some serious drama. But it doesn’t matter; Larsa Pippen has already been infected.

She undoubtedly learned from Kim when she cheated on Ray J, or Kendall Jenner when she helped destroy Blake Griffin’s family.

Khloe Kardashian? Whether it’s James Harden, Lamar Odom, or Tristan Thompson, she can’t stop getting cheated on by NBA players. Larsa Pippen even dated Thompson before he hooked up with Khloe.

Matriarch Kris Jenner has even admitted to cheating on Robert Kardashian.

This is a shallow bunch of women. And since the Kardashians shunned Pippen on social media, she’s looking to prop herself up again.

And she clearly doesn’t care who she uses to get there.

