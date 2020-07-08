Kanye West’s 2020 Vision Could be Absurd Enough to Win – Here’s How

Kanye West broke down, in detail, his plans for his 2020 presidential run.

Many of his concepts are half-baked or they simply pass the buck onto God.

Despite his ill-conceived platform, the Chicago rapper has a puncher’s chance in this year’s election.

Kanye West has decided to run for president this year, but he wasn’t always so sure.

West was reportedly “hedging” on his decision during a recent interview with Forbes. He made up his mind, mid-interview, that he would run for president this year.

He will run on the campaign slogan, “YES!”

But after hours of interviews where he detailed his plans, the most accurate slogan for West 2020 might be “UMMM?”

Are his batty choices any crazier than the status quo? You might be surprised.

Kanye West Reveals His Bizarre Team

Kanye will have the most famous team in U.S. history — if you disregard his pick for vice president.

He’ll be flanked by a mega-star first lady in Kim Kardashian. Sure, Michelle Obama is famous now, but no first lady has slept her first night in the White House with the type of fame that Kim K will bring.

Kanye West has proposed tech demi-god Elon Musk as head of the space program. Between the three of them, their social media influence will be immense.

But the fame ends there.

His proposed running mate will be Michelle Tidball, a “biblical life-coach” in Wyoming. Never heard of her? Neither has anybody else.

She runs a bible study program named Abundant Ministries and charges $65 for a 50-minute life-coaching session.

This insane choice is not without wisdom. If Kanye is to have any shot, he’ll need to capture some red votes. Tidball, who appears to be a conservative white woman, would make some of those voters more comfortable.

Kanye has found his “Karen.”

Kanye Abandons Donald Trump With Impeccable Timing

Kanye West couldn’t have picked a better time to ditch the Donald.

The former out-loud MAGA supporter told Forbes,

It looks like one big mess to me…I don’t like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker.

Trump has stumbled at nearly every step of his pandemic response. America is infested with the virus, and it’s far worse than any country on the planet.

His ratings are reflecting his disastrous response.

As his fringe supporters start to distance themselves from Donald Trump, West is mirroring their feelings.

They’re already familiar with Kanye. They’re losing faith in Trump. And they don’t like Biden.

Trump won 2016 by focusing his social media war on a small number of fringe voters. If he steadily loses those people, Kanye will be the most comfortable candidate to replace him.

Yeezy Will Run on God

As for his policies, his most common stance is either “whatever is in line with God,” or “I don’t know yet.”

He’s pro-life but against the death penalty.

He wants to end police brutality, and possibly Black History Month.

When asked about developing policies?

I don’t know if I would use the word policy for the way I would approach things. We need to innovate the design to be able to free the mind at this time.

Kanye West, who claims he had COVID-19 in February, said that vaccines are “the mark of the beast.”

That’s not to say he doesn’t have a solution for the pandemic,

We pray… We need to stop doing things that make God mad.

West says he would run as a Republican if Trump didn’t run. If he does, West will run as an independent.

He’s running under the banner of the Birthday Party, “because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday.”

The Path to Victory

In summation, Kanye West sounds mildly insane, but he speaks with conviction. Does that sound like anyone else who recently won the presidency?

Donald Trump is losing steam, and almost nobody actually likes Joe Biden, as Kanye explained:

Obama’s special. Trump’s special. We say Kanye West is special. America needs special people that lead. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden’s not special.

You can’t argue with that.

West already has the greatest social media team ever assembled. As we saw in 2016 with Trump, policies don’t particularly matter. If West finds his “Build the Wall,” rallying point, it could be enough to energize a base.

He can duel with Trump. He can dance circles around Joe Biden. And West will be facing two 70+-year-old men. If everyone catches covid, West could quite simply be the last man standing.

Kanye West has a lot to work out before he has a legitimate shot. But if he fills out his roster with people who actually know what they’re doing, does he have a chance?

Ummm…YES!