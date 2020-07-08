Kanye West Just Beat Donald Trump at His Own Game

Kanye West announced Wednesday that he no longer supports Donald Trump.

He also said he’s running for president under his own party, known as the “Birthday Party.”

While he certainly has his fair share of critics, West just beat Donald Trump at his own game.

Kanye West is no longer “red-pilled.”

The rapper and husband of reality star Kim Kardashian announced Wednesday that he would no longer support Donald Trump and his political endeavors. He also announced that he would be running for president under his party—the Birthday Party—with none other than tech-bro messiah Elon Musk as his top adviser.

While West has his fair share of critics about the matter, one thing is for sure: he just beat Trump at his own game.

Kanye West No Longer Supports Donald Trump

Leaving aside the insanity of what has gone on since he became the commander-in-chief, Donald Trump didn’t want to become president.

More than a few people—including political provocateur Michael Moore and journalist Michael Wolff—argued that Trump initially ran for the White House to get publicity for himself. Trump, who was banking on a loss, was then going to use the resultant high-profile press engagement to launch his network, Trump TV, which would have made Fox News look like Air America.

But unlike Trump—who won in 2016 against all the odds—there’s a statistical improbability that Kanye West will win the presidency. No matter, though, because he’s using the opportunity to give himself some of the most far-reaching publicity of his career.

In the same breath, Yeezy made clear that he cannot, in good faith, continue to support Donald Trump while pursuing the White House under the “Birthday Party.”

One of the main reasons I wore the red hat as a protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community. Also, other than the fact that I like Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby. [But] I am taking the red hat off with this interview.

And, somehow, that’s the least insane thing he says in the interview.

West and Trump Have A Lot In Common

For all that Kanye West no longer supports Donald Trump, he sure has learned a thing or two from him.

Shifting the news cycle in his direction? Dominating the conversation? Descending from mad genius into sheer madness? Spewing nonsense that only makes sense to his most devout supporters?

Kanye West and Donald Trump are one in the same man. No wonder West was able to beat Trump at his own game.