Published:
February 14, 2020 9:55 PM UTC

Justin Bieber’s ‘Changes’ Album Is So Cringy It’s Almost Adorable

Justin Bieber's 'Changes' is a total cringe-fest. But it's charming that he's as giddy about wedded bliss as a home-schooler on his honeymoon.

Author: W. E. Messamore @thehuli

"Changes" is pretty cringy. But in a weird way, it's kind of adorable too. | Source: Cindy Ord / Getty Images for MTV / AFP

  • Justin Bieber dropped his first album in five years on Friday. You can pretty much write off all of “Changes” as one giant overshare.
  • While the music video for the lead single, “Yummy” features camera work as nauseating as the lyrics in this anthem to conspicuous consumption.
  • And yet it’s hard to deny that “Changes” can also be pretty adorable.

Justin Bieber released his first album in five years on Valentine’s Day. It’s also his first since marrying shopping mall clothing brand model, Hailey Baldwin, in 2018.

And it’s one giant overshare.

Almost every song on the album is about Justin Bieber making love to his wife. It’s so over-the-top, Bieber has been lampooned everywhere for it.

Justin Bieber Has Quite The Knack for Subtlety

The New York Post reported Biebs “takes a break from ‘crazy’ sex to release album.” It included this cringy quote from a recent interview Justin did with E! News:

When I’m with my wife, we like to… You guys can guess what we do. It gets pretty crazy… that’s pretty much all we do.

While VICE slam dunked on Bieber with the headline:

Justin Bieber, We Get It: You Have Sex

And the blazing roast:

With the release of his album ‘Changes,’ Biebs has finally fully completed his transition into Man Who Has Sex With His Wife.

But if all this epically uncomfortable level of musical PDA makes you sick, you might want to take a Dramamine before watching the music video for “Yummy.”

“Yummy” Is Absolutely Nauseating

The camera work for “Yummy” seems intentionally designed to make you run for the motion sickness meds. Did the director for “Cloverfield” make this?

Whose idea was it for the camera to keep barrel-rolling around Justin Bieber, while showing you an endless amount of food that he just keeps eating and eating?

The video is a macabre carnival of conspicuous overconsumption. It’s a stomach-turning gallery of the too much. There’s a hint of self-awareness in it, but it comes off like a mostly straight play to celebrate indulgence and materialism.

The lyrics are an anthem to unrestrained, materialistic opulence. It’s Justin Bieber’s paean to The Rich Kids of Instagram:

That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah…
Hop in the Lambo, I’m on my way

Ironically, you can be sure everyone who’s eating “Changes” up like candy this weekend is rooting for Bernie or Warren in 2020.

To be fair to Justin, it is actually sweet and charming – and even somewhat wholesome – that someone who had to grow up as fast as he did is as giddy about wedded bliss as a wide-eyed, home-schooled Mormon on his honeymoon. The Biebs is pretty adorable.

And at least he’s out front with what he’s about.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.

W. E. Messamore @thehuli

Markets Contributor for CCN living in Nashville, Tennessee. Bachelor of Business Administration from Belmont University in 2009 (majored in Entrepreneurship). Organized Senator Rand Paul's first and second online fundraisers in 2009. Correctly predicted the bitcoin bull market of 2019. Roving editor for the Independent Voter Network since 2013. Email me | Follow Me on Twitter (followed by: fmr Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX), Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), fmr NM Gov. Gary Johnson, and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY))

