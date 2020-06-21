Justin Bieber Was Accused of Sexual Assault — We Need To Take This Seriously

Justin Bieber was accused of sexual assault by two women on Twitter.

Justin Bieber is an alleged rapist.

The pop star has been accused of sexual assault by two women on Twitter. One woman claims she was assaulted in 2014—the other in 2015.

Whether we like it or not, these claims need to be taken seriously.

One Accusation Against Justin Bieber Was Anonymous — The Other Wasn’t

The first accusation made against Bieber was made from a so-called “burner” account on Twitter. Bieber’s first accuser, who only went by “Danielle,” said that the alleged assault happened when Bieber was still with Selena Gomez.

Justin was with his former ex-girlfriend for a concert in Houston, TX. He had pushed me down on the bed after about 10 minutes of sitting up, got on top of me, started kissing me down my neck & made his way down to my stomach.

“Danielle’s” account of the alleged assault subsequently went viral.

And her testimony did not go over well with “Beliebers.”

His Second Accuser Is Being Doubted

Shortly after “Danielle” came forward with her story about Justin Bieber, an influencer named Kadi came forward with hers.

Almost instantly, “Beliebers” cast aspersions on her story, as well.

Despite the vicious attacks, Kadi stands by her story.

Bieber has been quite problematic in the past. And this is something that even his most devout fans have to accept.

By no means, however, is this to suggest that Bieber is absolutely guilty. (His manager denies the claims.) However, we as a society have to address the disturbing sexual assault and rape statistics. More than 90% of sexual assaults go unreported. And this is to say nothing of the countless sexual assaults that never get prosecuted, nor of the rape kits that remain untested.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a Justin Bieber fan or not. We need to take rape and sexual assault claims seriously, no matter the end result.

