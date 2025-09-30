Josip Heit Senior Advisor of Apertum Score Major Legal Triumph in Europe

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Dubai, UAE, September 30th, 2025, Chainwire

The Regional Court of Frankfurt am Main has granted a comprehensive preliminary injunction in favor of Josip Heit , strategic advisor to Apertum Holding, a company specialized in technology solutions, against the Ireland-based website “BE Conflict Management” and its domain bekm.eu, which had published a series of defamatory statements in both English and German concerning Mr. Heit, Apertum Holding, and others.

This resounding victory underlines Mr. Heit’s continued record of legal excellence across international jurisdictions. In its ruling dated September 19, 2025 (Case No. 2-03 O 315/25), the Regional Court found that 14 statements made by the website were unlawful and in violation of press law principles. These statements were ordered removed, and any future publication could result in penalties of up to EUR 250,000 — or six-months’ imprisonment.

Such decisive judicial protection against malicious misinformation stands as an affirmation of the European rule-of-law tradition, sending a clear message that anonymity and cross-border smear campaigns will face the full force of legal accountability. This robust injunction demonstrates the German court’s readiness to wield strong statutory powers to restore reputational integrity and preserve fundamental journalistic standards.

The injunction follows a prior legal success in the United States, where the Texas State Securities Board rescinded its cease-and-desist order against Apertum Holding and Mr. Heit in the face of robust legal defense from Apertum Holding and Mr. Heit, confirming that no enforcement action was warranted.

Nevertheless, BE Conflict Management continued to disseminate misleading reports based on now-dismissed claims. The Frankfurt Regional Court’s ruling underscores that republishing allegations without verifying current legal status or offering the affected parties a right to respond contravenes journalistic standards and German media law.

“This injunction is a significant step in protecting our clients’ reputation,” said attorney Christian-Oliver Moser, founding partner of the Berlin-based law firm IRLE MOSER, which specializes in media law and represents Apertum Holding and Mr. Heit. “We’ve long fought against anonymous online smear campaigns masquerading as investigative journalism. This decision reaffirms the rule-of-law protections available in Germany against such tactics.”

Josip Heit, strategic advisor to Apertum Holding, added:

“We welcome the court’s clear statement: unfounded accusations have no place in public discourse. We remain fully committed to legal compliance in every jurisdiction where our innovative technologies are available. We will continue to use all legal means to combat defamation campaigns by competitors and blackmailers. In doing so, we will also consistently defend ourselves through criminal proceedings until these criminal platforms – such as behindMLM and the network behind it – are put out of business.”

This historic court decision again highlights the importance of legal accountability, transparency, and media responsibility in the digital age. The ruling provides a robust legal precedent for combating defamatory digital narratives and protecting individuals as well as enterprises from illicit attacks on their honor and business standing. As the legal landscape evolves, Mr. Heit and Apertum’s unwavering pursuit of truth and justice set a powerful example for leaders operating at the frontier of technology and reputation.

“We face challenges from anonymous criminal organizations and competitors who easily defame leading technology projects and manipulate public opinion. We are committed to following the path of justice, which once again confirms that we have done nothing wrong. We will aggressively defend ourselves against such actors and their false attacks.”

About Apertum

Apertum is the leading general Layer‑1 blockchain in the Avalanche ecosystem, built to deliver high performance, scalability, and long-term sustainability. It is fully EVM-compatible, enabling developers to easily deploy smart contracts and scale decentralized applications (dApps) without additional coding. Apertum’s native token, $APTM , is traded on Tier-1 crypto exchanges like MEXC, BingX, and others, reflecting the highest industry standards of accessibility and liquidity. Recognized for its cutting-edge architecture, Apertum was named Most Innovative Layer-1 Blockchain of the Year at the Finance Feeds Awards 2025. As of September 2025, the $APTM token ranks in the top 400 global cryptocurrencies and Apertum boasts a capitalization exceeding $70 million — underscoring its status as a rapidly growing force among blockchain networks.

