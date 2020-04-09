Jordyn Woods’ Epic Instagram Fail Proves She’s as Thirsty as Ever

Jordyn Woods is facing backlash after posting an ad on Instagram.

It wasn’t her outfit that caught attention, but a badly-placed sign in the background.

Many followers blasted Jordyn for the “skinny legend” quote, but it’s all a desperate ploy.

Rarely a day goes by without some Kardashian drama, but this time it’s Jordyn Woods that’s up to no good. Kylie Jenner’s former BFF is facing backlash after posting a seemingly innocent ad to Instagram.

Like most influencers in the public eye, Woods likes to cash in on her social media following by trying to sell us products we don’t need. This time, it’s a home work out program that we clearly can’t live without.

The 22-year-old uploaded a snap of herself in workout gear to accompany the droll sales pitch encouraging fans to sign up – but there’s a catch. I’m not just talking about the boring caption, either.

Up in the right-hand corner, there’s a pinboard with “Hello, skinny legend” on it. Apparently, for a lot of fans, this is a significant problem. Cue the outraged comments like:

Change that sign to say “strong.”

and

Think of your young followers and take that sign down.

Others simply lambasted her for putting so much emphasis on skinny in the first place. Either way, it proves one thing: Jordyn is just as thirsty as ever.

Jordyn Woods Is Purposely Defying The Kardashian Clan

I’m all for being your best self and getting healthy, but back when Jordyn was Kylie’s live-in roommate, she was flaunting a bigger booty like the rest of the Kardashian clan.

Kylie’s Instagram was full of snaps of the pair in dental floss bikinis displaying their curves. And yet, when the Khloe-Tristan-Jordyn love triangle erupted, Woods changed her aesthetic dramatically.

At the start of 2019, she debuted a dramatic weight loss of over 30 pounds. While she’s still a curvy, beautiful woman, she clearly tired of the Kardashian cut-out look and decided to abandon it in favor of being a “skinny legend.”

What does this tell us? Jordyn’s only in it for the fame.

Now that one narrative is over and done with Woods is moving onto the next fad: Becoming a gym bunny Instagram model obsessed with fitting into a pair of Fabletics.

She can’t cling on to Kylie and co., so Jordyn needs to find a new narrative to strangle the life out of.

And note that the controversial snap she uploaded was purposely taken at a wide-angle to include the quote.

Woods wanted it in there, likely because a) she wanted praise for her figure, and b) knew that it would cause a bit of a buzz. Is it a coincidence that she revealed herself as a contestant on The Masked Singer the same day? Definitely not.

This is someone who spent many years in the media machine surrounding the Kardashians.

Don’t tell me she didn’t pick up a thing or two.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.