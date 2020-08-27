Joe Exotic’s Crack Legal Team Has a Presidential Pardon Plan

Joe Exotic, the embattled star of “Tiger King,” is back in the news.

This time, it’s because his team has announced that they’re going forward with a bid for a presidential pardon.

Haven’t we had enough of horrible people doing horrible things?

Joe Exotic wants a pardon — and he’s serious this time.

Though he’s hinted, in the past, at wanting a presidential pardon from none other than Donald Trump — and who better than Trump, really, because terrible people tend to stick together — Exotic’s husband Dillon Passage went on television this morning to announce that “new evidence” will be presented in his case. What’s more, according to Passage, they’re going full force with their request for a pardon. If they get their way, Exotic will soon be a free man.

I’m sorry, but haven’t we had enough of giving air time to terrible people doing terrible things — and making them modern American heroes?

Joe Exotic Is Not A Hero

I’m going to be completely honest: I find Joe Exotic disgusting, and I couldn’t get through the first episode of “Tiger King” without wanting to throw up.

And while, logically, I cannot understand how he became an American hero, I also live in a country that has Donald Trump as its president, so maybe it all makes sense after all.

So you’ll have to forgive me if I gag while listening to Dillon Passage fawn over his jailed husband, as he does in the video below from this morning’s episode of “Good Morning Britain.”

'A lot of that [evidence] is going to come to light.' Joe Exotic's team are putting in a bid for a presidential pardon. Dillon Passage explains how different evidence will be used for the pardon and appeals process.#TigerKing Watch on GMB 👉 https://t.co/yyUUJmzswF pic.twitter.com/UmKkqiHr3I — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 26, 2020

It feels like the cult of Joe Exotic is building, once again. Peacock has announced that they’ve ordered a dramatic series based on the “Tiger King” (with SNL’s Kate McKinnon attached to the project as the equally-odious Carole Baskin), and if that weren’t enough, Netflix is going to have a second season of the original show (which, unfortunately, won’t be called “Tiger King 2: Electric Boogaloo,” though it should be, because I have no doubt it’s going to be that bad).

According to Passage, the second season of the docu-series will feature an “incarcerated Joe Exotic,” as if that is supposed to stir compassion in our hearts.

Bad news: it doesn’t.

Let’s Be Reminded Of How Awful He Really Is

Much ado has been made about Carole Baskin — who may, or may not, have killed her husband.

But that seems to be a way of pulling typical Trumpian “whatabout-ism” — as if to say, “yes, Joe Exotic is bad, but what about Carole Baskin?”

And for the record: what about her? I just said it above: she’s equally garbage. #TeamNobody when it comes to the “Tiger King” cast.

But just because Carole Baskin is awful, doesn’t mean Joe Exotic isn’t.

If you need a primer, the man was convicted of seventeen Federal charges of animal abuse and two Federal charges of murder-for-hire against Carole Baskin.

Joe Exotic doesn’t deserve your sympathy, a presidential pardon, or a life of fame and notoriety.

