Jennifer Lopez will receive the People’s Icon Award at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards.

Throughout her career, she has opened doors for the Latinx community, but does she really deserve an icon award?

She’s always trying to stay relevant, but the only thing she has lately is her sex appeal and dancing.

The decision to give Jennifer Lopez a People’s Icon Award has me on the floor laughing.

Say all you want about the singer/dancer/actress; she hasn’t done anything in her career to deserve any icon awards. She might have opened the doors for the Latinx community, but shouldn’t we have a better pick?

All she’s done lately grasp for relevancy like a Kardashian.

Jennifer Lopez Apparently Has Icon Status

The statement announcing the recipient of the award, written by Jen Neal, the General Manager of E! News, Live Events & Lifestyle Digital, said:

Jennifer Lopez has an unmatched global appeal and for more than two decades, has given us some of the most iconic, unforgettable performances of all time. For paving the way for artists around the world and single-handedly increasing Latinx representation in music, film, television, and fashion, we’re honoring Jennifer Lopez with The People’s Icon of 2020.

Lopez tweeted the announcement:

Who were the other contenders? Anyone is better than Lopez.

Statistics Aside, She Doesn’t Deserve It.

It’s true, Lopez is known around the world, and she does give some great performances. But does she have talent outside dancing and wearing crazy outfits?

She might have some impressive accolades like selling 75 million records worldwide, but those numbers are nowhere near some of the top-performing artists right now. Lopez also hasn’t released an album in six years, and her last album, “A.K.A,” tanked and didn’t have a single song that stood out. Rolling Stone said she “sounded lost” on it.

Her other seven albums, which have some of her best-known songs, all sound the same. It’s just pop/dance/Latino every time. Her forgettable voice that is mostly covered up in the heavy mixing and beats.

She’s mostly just on tour, dancing, dressing up in skimpy outfits, and prancing around with men. Who’s ever thought about her ‘voice’?

Now, she stays relevant by judging “American Idol” (because you know she’s such a great singer), creating the dance show, “World of Dance” (something she is great at), and posting about her life with A-Rod on social media. She appears at every awards show, just to show off her latest revealing outfit.

Her Sex Appeal Gets Her Success

Lopez is Queen of Google Images because she dresses risqué. Her outfits for awards shows, on stage, and everywhere in between help her get noticed. But it’s getting old.

Her Super Bowl halftime show is only memorable because of her pole dancing. Let’s not forget that this is also the woman who co-produced and starred in the taboo erotic thriller, “The Boy Next Door,” where Lopez played a teacher who had a dangerous affair with one of her students. What else would you expect from a B-List actress?

The only time I’ve ever liked her was when she played Selena, but Lopez doesn’t compare to Selena in real-life. So why is she getting this award?

