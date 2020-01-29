Posted in: EntertainmentOp-ed
Published:
January 29, 2020 1:56 PM UTC

JayStation Deserves Total YouTube, Adsense Perma-Ban for Faking Girlfriend’s Death

JayStation recently faked the death of his own girlfriend for subscribers. He is exactly the sort of person YouTube needs to grow out of.

Author: William Worrall @mizushinzui

YouTube has to clean up its trash, and fast. | Source: YouTube/JayStation/ Alexia Marano; Edited by CCN

  • JayStation is a YouTuber who recently came under fire for faking the death of his own girlfriend.
  • After his lie was exposed he came out and admitted it was all for views.
  • If YouTube wants to mature as a platform, JayStation and people like him need to go.

Being able to make money through YouTube is a privilege. Many of us are lucky that we can earn our livings doing what we love online. But, when someone abuses that privilege, it should be taken away from them. Enter: JayStation.

If you’re not familiar with JayStation then consider yourself lucky. He’s a YouTuber who produces some of the worst content ever seen on the platform. Worse than that, he’ll do anything for subscribers.

Even he must have realized that he’d gone too far recently when he faked the death of his (now ex) girlfriend.

This is a real thing, that a real, living person decided to put in a video. YouTube cannot allow this sort of person to use their platform if they want a decent community. | Source: YouTube

JayStation Makes Trash Content

In a now-deleted video, JayStation pretends to cry over the death of his girlfriend Alexia. At first, he seems to struggle through tears to explain the situation, claiming she was killed by a drunk driver. If he could act at all, the four and a half minute video might actually be distressing.

Then the follow up came. In yet another deleted video, he immediately opens with an upbeat “What’s popping guys, back with another 3 am challenge.”. He then immediately, apparently without any emotional trauma, mentions that his girlfriend Alexia “just passed away”.

The rest of the video is intensely aggravating. JayStation treats the supposed death of his partner like it were any other of his cringe-inducing ‘3 am challenges’. He shills for likes, he pretends to warn viewers about the ‘dangers’ of an ouija board. He also pretends hid ‘dead’ girlfriend gives him a ghost-kiss on the cheek.

He Needs Removing From the Platform Permanently

JayStation needs to be removed from YouTube. It’s really that simple. What he has done is completely horrendous and if YouTube wants to improve their community then he needs to go. He also needs banning from AdSense, preventing him from making money through Google ever again.

Like I said above, earning money this way is a privilege, not a right. JayStation has clearly shown that he doesn’t deserve the privilege if this is what he’s going to do with it.

As if all of this wasn’t a good enough reason, he also appears to be controlling and manipulative too. Alexia, the girlfriend he claimed had died, recently came out to talk about their relationship. JayStation allegedly went through her phone, constantly deleting her social media accounts.

Since this came out, his channel has devolved into bashing her.

In one pinned comment atop the comments in a video, he stated:

“Guys i fell in love with this girl, I tried helping her become famous on youtube, she left me without notice, and tried to ruin my life.”

He has basically claimed that she is trying to ruin his life by leaving him without telling him. Clearly, this ‘YouTuber’ doesn’t think there’s much wrong with faking your ‘loved ones’ death.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das.

William Worrall @mizushinzui

William Worrall is a professional writer based out of the UK who has been writing about video and tabletop games for over a decade and has covered industry events such as EGX and UKGE.

More of: JayStationYoutube
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

PlayStation Plus February Lineup Delights With 5 Free Games

This Key Metric Will Make Warren Buffett Think Twice About Selling More Apple Shares

What Ellen Pompeo’s Epic TMZ Slam Gets Wrong About the Kobe Bryant Crash

Critical Fernandes Signing is Just Band-Aid for Man Utd’s Diabolical Season

Outrageous Coronavirus Stunt Proves Justin Sun Will Go Full-Cringe to Shill Tron

Don’t Trust the Bounce: Brutal S&P 500 Selloff Will Continue, Says Popular Trader

More Than Name Change: Fairplay Blockchain Casino Upgrades to Fairspin

Bitcoin is the Hotmail of Crypto, and the Real Sh*tcoin: John McAfee

Stock Market Will Panic When the Fed’s QE Party Turns to Mice & Pumpkins

Google Stadia’s Most Fervent Supporters Are Starting to Lose Faith

Warcraft III: Reforged is a Bug-Ridden Mess and Gamers are Absolutely Livid

Dow Futures Fight Back But Two Trigger Words Threaten a Stock Market Crash

BTS’ ‘Black Swan’ Performance Proves They’re the Worst Band in the World

Shocking Coronavirus Stat Aggravates Wuhan’s Failure to Contain Infection Outbreak

Budget 2020: PM Modi’s Dream of a $5 Trillion Economy is at Risk

Trending Now