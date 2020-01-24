Jason Mraz Goes Full Bernie Bro in Cringy Pro-Sanders Music Video

Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz just dropped a Bernie Sanders anthem and music video with the song title, “Vote Louder.”

It starts off, “Yo, I know, I know, I know I should probably stick to music. So I put this to music.”

The track is as cringy as you’d expect. And I’m pretty sure the reggae beat is cultural appropriation. Real woke, Jason.

Jason Mraz just popped up from 2008 to drop a pro-Bernie Sanders track on YouTube. It’s Sanders’ second celebrity endorsement in 24 hours.

Comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan just broke the Internet with his Bernie Sanders endorsement. But everyone’s so gaga over Rogan, they’re missing this golden Mraz track.

Mraz starts off the song mocking the critics he expects to say he “should probably stick to music.” But I wouldn’t say that after listening to this.

The star who once sang, “I won’t hesitate no more,” should definitely have hesitated to release “Vote Louder.”

Jason Mraz Is Back, and He’s All in on Bernie

The music video for “Vote Louder” haunts the listener with images of goosestepping brownshirts and the 1960s civil rights struggle.

Maybe there’s no need for the social justice movement in 2020 if they have to keep dredging up battles their grandparents already won decades ago to seem relevant.

Add in the rapping and reggae on top of it, and Jason Mraz’s Bernie anthem is almost as cringy, coming from him, as Justin Trudeau’s awkward costume choices.

How ‘Vote Louder’ Trivializes Bernie Sanders

The imagery in “Vote Louder” is an amazing juxtaposition to Mraz’s lyrics.

Our grandparents fought European fascism and American segregation. Today, Bernie Sanders supporters are taking a stand… against scary tweets:

What’s it gonna be for the future of America?

Another four years of a Twitter tyrant scaring ya?

What happened to 2002 Mraz? He used to sing:

I say the tragedy is how you’re gonna spend the rest of your nights with the light on… I won’t worry my life away.

Now he’s worried about a cartoon villain caricature from Captain Planet:

Vote to save the planet from the businessman’s greed.

Yo, the Citizen’s United include you and me?

Businessman? Reinforcing outdated gender norms for the boardroom. Real woke, Jason.

My daughter is just as capable as any boy of growing up to be hated on by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren supporters for making too much money.

Jason Mraz may be stuck in Ted Turner’s 1990s fever dream, where business people are literally destroying the planet. But in the real world, billionaire business people like Bill Gates and Elon Musk are doing the most to save the planet.

Engineers and business people are literally unsung heroes. Write a song about them. And for all our sakes, please don’t rap or use reggae if you do.

Even Blondie rapped better than this.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.